WAUPUN — You can’t make an omelette without cracking some eggs, but you also can’t start raising chickens without cracking open your wallet.
The Waupun Common Council on July 30 approved its fees for getting a permit and having a chicken coop and/or run approved.
The moves to approve a permit fee of $15 and a building inspection charge of $50 were not debated and both were approved with a unanimous council vote.
The issue has been a contentious one, with the mayor frequently casting a tie-breaking vote to advance the cause. Supporters of the move attended some meetings, often raising the idea of reconnecting with the community’s rural roots, increasing their own self sufficiency and creating an educational gold mine as rich as an egg yolk.
The city’s animal ordinance was amended June 11 to allow keeping chickens after Mayor Julie Nickel cast a vote to break a 3-3 council tie. It was the third time the council was deadlocked on the subject and the third time the mayor voted yes to move plans forward.
The council proposed allowing up to four hens per residence, but no roosters.
“There was apparent support for this, and that’s why we’re moving forward,” Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said after the measure was approved. “I think that the process we followed was very deliberate and democratic, and we worked hard to make sure that all citizens were heard.”
“Our city attorney has done a great deal of research, and took into consideration what the public had to say and what you as a council had to say,” Mayor Julie Nickel said at the council’s April 30 meeting. “We’ve spent an awful lot of time on this.”
As recently approved, no more than 10 permits may be issued at a time. They are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Birds must be registered with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Approval will not be given without written approval from all abutting property owners.
Guidelines for containment, cleanliness and humane treatment must be followed at all times. No eggs may be sold or exchanged for value. Chickens may not be slaughtered on the premises. Permits may be revoked following two or more violations during a six-month period. Chickens and structures must be removed within seven days of permit revocation or non-renewal.
Permit violations may result in a $250 fine for a first offense and $500 for each subsequent violation. Chicken owners are responsible for any costs necessitated by city enforcement measures.
The city building inspector will inspect the chicken shelter and run for each permit holder. The fee of $50 has been established as the inspector’s minimum charge although there will be no additional cost unless the structure and or run must be re-inspected if the structures and/or runs are enlarged or altered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)