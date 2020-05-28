Waupun approves next COVID phase: City facilities will reopen, with caution

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said protocols must be put in place to protect the city from liability and to promote the safety of all. Waivers and permission slips may be required. Temperatures might need to be taken. Staff will have to be trained to handle many eventualities.

“It’s not a simple go/no-go situation,” Schlieve said. “There’s definitely a lot of work that needs to be put in place to allow both staff and children to be part of the program.”

“I believe it’s a quality of life issue, just like the pool, to have these activities,” said Mike Matoushek. “I have 100 percent confidence that Rachel and her crew will be able to follow through with the recommendations provided by the CDC.”

“I guess that puts us in the driver’s seat of what we cut next,” Nickel said.

“Personally, I believe that a program like this does not relate to the way kids are now days,” said Alderman Jason Westphal. “The numbers keep declining. I hate to cut anything from the kids in this city but this program just doesn’t have the impact or the numbers for the amount of money we’re spending on it. It has basically run its course.”