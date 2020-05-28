You are the owner of this article.
Waupun approves next COVID phase: City facilities will reopen, with caution
Guests are shown playing cards at the Waupun Senior Center before the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are afoot to reopen the center following strict safety guidelines. From left are Eileen Vant Hoff, Ward Woltman, director Rachel Kaminski, Ellene Wallendal and Lynn Taves.

 KEN THOMAS/Daily Citizen

WAUPUN — The city of Waupun has been open for business throughout the “Safer at Home” order, but since that order has been lifted it will continue to move toward more normal operations.

The City Council shared some of its plans Tuesday evening during a videoconference meeting. Actions included canceling the summer rec. park program.

“Typically in the Summer Parks Program we have small groups of children at one time. We don’t have over 10 kids at once,” said Parks and Recreation Director Rachel Kaminski. “Some days, we’re lucky to get 10 kids at all. If the program would begin we’d highly encourage games and activities that would allow us to safely social distance. We’d also encourage kids to bring their own play equipment – their own tennis racket, their own ball. We’d do things away from the shelters to keep them out of tight groups.”

Some council members indicated that they believe the activities are especially needed since summer school is canceled. They also indicated that offerings for youths are essential for attracting young families and promoting city growth.

“Hearing of our budget restrictions and the severe cuts our departments are making I have concerns on the financial end of it,” said Alderman Pete Kaczmarski. “Kids can still use the parks and the pool will be open. I’m not getting a warm feeling about spending this money.”

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said protocols must be put in place to protect the city from liability and to promote the safety of all. Waivers and permission slips may be required. Temperatures might need to be taken. Staff will have to be trained to handle many eventualities.

“It’s not a simple go/no-go situation,” Schlieve said. “There’s definitely a lot of work that needs to be put in place to allow both staff and children to be part of the program.”

“I believe it’s a quality of life issue, just like the pool, to have these activities,” said Mike Matoushek. “I have 100 percent confidence that Rachel and her crew will be able to follow through with the recommendations provided by the CDC.”

“I guess that puts us in the driver’s seat of what we cut next,” Nickel said.

“Personally, I believe that a program like this does not relate to the way kids are now days,” said Alderman Jason Westphal. “The numbers keep declining. I hate to cut anything from the kids in this city but this program just doesn’t have the impact or the numbers for the amount of money we’re spending on it. It has basically run its course.”

He added, “I hope in the future that it can come back revamped and revitalized with a lot of participation.”

“I totally agree with you,” said Nickel. “I’ve got a six-page list from our department heads on where we can try to save money. I’m really, really concerned about this. We’ve got some hard decisions to make, and where do we start? It’s heartbreaking.”

Nickel broke a 3-3 tie to cancel the summer parks program. The council agreed that it will revisit the program next year, and may reinstate it then.

The rental of park shelters will be reinstated and baseball fields will be reopened, although federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be encouraged in both. Details of the ball field plan have been discussed, given fluctuating CDC guidelines. The city, baseball, softball and Little League associations have determined the policies to be followed for local use. Among the local decisions, Waupun teams will not travel to tournaments in June and tournaments will not be held in Waupun until August. Policies will be updated as CDC guidelines change.

Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported restroom facilities will be open by the June 6 opening of fields.

City facilities will be open June 8, with safety measures in place.

“It’s all really critically important for our ability to deliver services, so we’re taking a very smart and deliberate approach in how we’re going to open,” Schlieve said.

The library and the senior center will follow the best practices that are being implemented in area facilities. The number of people allowed inside will be limited – perhaps at 25 percent of total capacity. At the senior center one-on-one and small group uses will be allowed. Foot care clinics will resume.

“Maybe we’ll have more classes with less people in this phase of reopening,” said Kaminski.

Cards, due to the exchange of materials and close seating, may not be allowed until guidelines allow them.

The latest phase is likely to take place in later June to early July.

“Business as usual will not resume until the public health crisis is over,” said Schlieve. “That means we will likely be planning and adapting our plans here for the foreseeable future.”

She said, “Tell me if you see it ending because I’d love to hear that.”

Tough financial choices

Finance Director Michelle Kast shared financial projections Tuesday, based on an earlier council decision to open the Waupun Aquatic Center for business. City department heads have been working to cut spending whenever possible to make up for the revenue lost to COVID-19 closures.

Expenditures that have been eliminated include payments to organizations for city festivals and events, cancellation of fireworks and a hold on sidewalk replacement projects.

Savings from street repair projects will be realized due to highly competitive bids in the current construction market.

The finance department is holding off on a program purchase. The fire department is holding off on buying a truck. Police are delaying replacement of a squad car and equipment. Park projects are being put on hold.

“These are some huge numbers coming out of our departments,” said Mayor Julie Nickel, “but we’re going to have to pay for this eventually.”

She said, “I want to commend all of our departments for scaling back and trying to save us money in different areas. I appreciate the sacrifices they are all making.”

