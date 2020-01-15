Waupun approves sewer rate hike: Rates to fund wastewater plant upgrades

Details of the $32 million plan were shared Tuesday by engineers Jim Smith and Leo Kucek of Applied Technologies. Those technologies are seen as Waupun's only option to meet new phosphorus limits that will go into effect in 2025. Nitrogen limits may also be lowered in coming years, although such limits have not yet been announced.

Waupun has selected an advanced biological nutrient recovery system. That system calls for the construction of a 35,000-square-foot greenhouse and processing facility on the north side of the wastewater treatment plant at 501 Fond du Lac St. Inside the greenhouse will be 85 miles of photo-bioreactors (clear glass tubes where sunlight interacts with liquid waste to grow algae). Equipment to process algae will also be installed, including a mechanical membrane separator, a centrifuge and a dryer.

Waupun’s timing was ideal, according to Smith.

“In July of 2018 we submitted an application for funding through the United States Department of Agriculture," said Smith. "The new standards came out and the USDA was looking for projects to fund, so that was very fortunate.”