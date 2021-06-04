Waupun Aquatic Center opens Saturday: Season filled with activities for all

WAUPUN – The Waupun Aquatic Center, 701 County Park Road, is opening Saturday with COVID-19 precautions still in place.
“It’s an amazing facility,” said Recreation Program Director Rachel Kaminski. “It’s huge, with something for everyone, which is one of our goals. Everyone is welcome to come and join us for fun and learning throughout the summer.”
The facility will remain at 50 percent capacity which allows for 300 guests at a time.
“We’re being very, very cautious and continuing our cleaning schedule,” said Kaminski. “We aren’t doing a reservation system like last year, but we’re very confident that we can maintain this schedule to everyone’s satisfaction.”
Open swim is held Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., weather and usage dependent.
Five swimming lessons (most already booked) will be held in two-week sessions before open swim times and after-school (5 to 6 p.m. with the pool closing early starting June 7 through 10 and 14 through 16).
“Our lessons are always very popular and we’re happy to be able to offer them again this year,” said Kaminski.
Free senior swims will be held Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon, with optional half-hour water aerobics offered by Kaminski. The sessions, starting June 11, are offered through the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging.
The cost of daily admission to open swim times is $5 per person age four and older, or $2 for seniors age 60 plus. Children three and under are admitted free. Season passes are $50 per person or $125 per family of five (or $10 for each additional household member).
Kaminski is optimistic about a busy and fun season, and feels confident that all will run smoothly.
“We’re very excited that we have a lot of returning staff and our new staff are trained and ready,” she said. “We’re happy to see people coming back and we’ll do our best to be as safe as we can be.”
Additional offerings include free swimming lessons (the Start out Safe Program), special event days and more. For more information visit the Aquatic Center pages online at cityofwaupun.org, and look at the Supporting Documents on page 1.
The Waupun Family Aquatic Center features a zero-depth entry, two water slides, a kiddie slide, water spouts and fountains. It also has a lap pool area, two water basketball hoops, a one-meter diving board, a bathhouse with private changing and showering areas, lounges, large shade umbrellas and a concession stand with snacks and refreshments. There is a shelter area available to be rented for private parties.
The season ends Aug. 22.
