Waupun Aquatic Center opens Saturday: Season filled with activities for all

WAUPUN – The Waupun Aquatic Center, 701 County Park Road, is opening Saturday with COVID-19 precautions still in place.

“It’s an amazing facility,” said Recreation Program Director Rachel Kaminski. “It’s huge, with something for everyone, which is one of our goals. Everyone is welcome to come and join us for fun and learning throughout the summer.”

The facility will remain at 50 percent capacity which allows for 300 guests at a time.

“We’re being very, very cautious and continuing our cleaning schedule,” said Kaminski. “We aren’t doing a reservation system like last year, but we’re very confident that we can maintain this schedule to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Open swim is held Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., weather and usage dependent.

Five swimming lessons (most already booked) will be held in two-week sessions before open swim times and after-school (5 to 6 p.m. with the pool closing early starting June 7 through 10 and 14 through 16).

“Our lessons are always very popular and we’re happy to be able to offer them again this year,” said Kaminski.