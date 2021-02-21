Waupun area canner offers unique treats: Good health, taste, are preserver’s goals

Both are members of Pella Lutheran Church, where Karla teaches Sunday school and organizes the Orphan Grain Train’s “Mercy Meals,” which are shipped around the world. She also volunteers distributing groceries at the Waupun Food Pantry.

In January of 2019, she went to the Waupun Senior Center to work out, and noticed a posting for the Waupun Farmers Market. She asked around and spoke to organizer Casey Koehler.

“I had done a lot of canning in 2018 because that summer was just amazing and I had so much surplus,” said Ceman. “Casey is a fellow canner so she taught me about labeling, how to market things and other details. I joined the 2019 Winter Market. I kept bringing more and more things in and around March they asked if I was going to join the summer market, which I did.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has learned about what nutrients are in the fruits and vegetables she grows and harvests. She has learned a lot about eating healthy.

“The whole thing of it is that you can get a lot of nutrients just be eating correctly,” she said. “People don’t realize that.”

She recommends at least 10 servings of fruits and vegetables a day, with two servings from each color of the rainbow.