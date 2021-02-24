Waupun-area pair create jewelry made with recycled silverware

WAUPUN – Butter knives become airplanes and crosses. Spoons become rings, bracelets and pendants. A tablespoon is formed into a key holder. Spoon bowls become football pins, with Packers’ green and gold or Badgers’ red and white threads.

Such creativity is the handiwork of high school sweethearts and long-time couple Don and Joanne Meinders, who operate Granny’s Silverware Keepsakes. The business began when Joanne was trying to find a spoon that had been coiled into a ring. It was an idea that piqued her curiosity.

“I think you could order one on the back of a cereal box or something,” she said. “I learned about a guy who was making these rings in California. I called him and asked him some questions. He was very short with me because he didn’t want anyone else to do it.”

She eventually connected with a woman who was willing to teach her the techniques, but the woman died before she could share. Eventually, Don learned the skills himself, and began producing the items that the couple sells at area craft shows and markets.

“It grew into not just rings and bracelets,” said Joanne. “I’d ask Don if he could make something and he would. We try to add something new every year. It just keeps on growing.”