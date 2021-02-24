Waupun-area pair create jewelry made with recycled silverware

WAUPUN – Butter knives become airplanes and crosses. Spoons become rings, bracelets and pendants. A tablespoon is formed into a key holder. Spoon bowls become football pins, with Packers’ green and gold or Badgers’ red and white threads.
Such creativity is the handiwork of high school sweethearts and long-time couple Don and Joanne Meinders, who operate Granny’s Silverware Keepsakes. The business began when Joanne was trying to find a spoon that had been coiled into a ring. It was an idea that piqued her curiosity.
“I think you could order one on the back of a cereal box or something,” she said. “I learned about a guy who was making these rings in California. I called him and asked him some questions. He was very short with me because he didn’t want anyone else to do it.”
She eventually connected with a woman who was willing to teach her the techniques, but the woman died before she could share. Eventually, Don learned the skills himself, and began producing the items that the couple sells at area craft shows and markets.
“It grew into not just rings and bracelets,” said Joanne. “I’d ask Don if he could make something and he would. We try to add something new every year. It just keeps on growing.”
The couple resides on a former farm halfway between Waupun and Fox Lake on Highway AW. While Don does the crafting, Joanne is busy polishing and doing the paperwork.
The couple’s greatest challenge is finding silver-plated flatware, which is no longer in demand because it tends to discolor in the dishwasher and requires periodic polishing.
“People tend to throw it out these days, so it’s harder and harder to find.” said Joanne. “Most antique malls won’t even sell it.”
“We’re always looking,” said Don. “Especially for interesting patterns.”
Silver-plated flatware usually dates from the 1920s the ‘30s, when couples aspired to wow friends and family with a gleaming table service. Sterling is cost prohibitive.
“We’d have to charge three times as much if we used sterling, which would keep a lot of people from buying it,” said Don. “This way it’s much more affordable.”
Don is especially proud of his airplanes, helicopters and biplanes. The wings are made out of knife blades, with the fuselages crafted of knife handles. Propellers are formed with fork tines.
He is proud to research various kinds of planes, and to capture a sense of realism in various configurations.
“There are a lot of guys who either flew or have memories of aircrafts from their time in service,” Don said. “They sell really well.”
Joanne is also quick to point out that they can customize all creations to include buyer’s own silverware.
“We can make it into something that has memories for them – to give them a keepsake from the past,” Joanne said. “We are happy to fill those kinds of requests.”
Many people are repeat customers.
“Not everybody likes it but if they do look out, they’re going to take two or three pieces,” Joanne said. “The men always pick up the airplanes and the women are always interested in the jewelry and everything else.”
Shapes include horse heads, hearts, elephants (with fork tines as trunks and legs), bugs, words on stands, sleighs, fish, people, snowmen, breast cancer awareness ribbons, a wide selection of crosses, pumpkins and holiday specialties.
Pieces have been carried to places across the United States and around the world.
“One was sent with a soldier to Afghanistan,” said Don.
Prices range from $6 for a key fob to $50 for an airplane.
Although most shows were canceled over the past year, Don and Joanne are both hoping to return to the dozen or so events that they have routinely done in the past.
Part of the fun is interacting with people, which they both enjoy.
“People sometimes share ideas,” said Don. “One woman asked if I could make a P-38 bomber, so I came home and made one.”