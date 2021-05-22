Waupun assessing lead pipes Study to determine community’s needs

WAUPUN – Lead pipes are a concern in most cities across the United States, and an assessment is now being done to see how Waupun measures up.

All indications are that the city’s pre-treated water is well above state and federal standards, although efforts to eliminate the potential dangers of lead pipes are ongoing.

“We’re following the new lead and copper rule that the Environmental Protection Agency just put out in January,” said Waupun Utilities Treatment Facilities and Operations Superintendent Steve Schramm. “All of that will be implemented by 2024. Within that process we’re taking inventory of all our services and what the makeup of them is. Right now we’re in the data collection phase.”

New proposed lead limits will be set at 10 micrograms per liter. During this year’s round of testing Waupun’s measure stood at .43 micrograms per liter.

“We’re well under, so there is very little cause for concern at this stage,” said Schramm. “We’ll come up with our plan for how to attack the lead over the next couple of years.”