Waupun assessing lead pipes Study to determine community’s needs

WAUPUN – Lead pipes are a concern in most cities across the United States, and an assessment is now being done to see how Waupun measures up.
All indications are that the city’s pre-treated water is well above state and federal standards, although efforts to eliminate the potential dangers of lead pipes are ongoing.
“We’re following the new lead and copper rule that the Environmental Protection Agency just put out in January,” said Waupun Utilities Treatment Facilities and Operations Superintendent Steve Schramm. “All of that will be implemented by 2024. Within that process we’re taking inventory of all our services and what the makeup of them is. Right now we’re in the data collection phase.”
New proposed lead limits will be set at 10 micrograms per liter. During this year’s round of testing Waupun’s measure stood at .43 micrograms per liter.
“We’re well under, so there is very little cause for concern at this stage,” said Schramm. “We’ll come up with our plan for how to attack the lead over the next couple of years.”
Samples are collected at sites, including homes with lead pipes or copper pipes with lead solder, around the city. Results are shared through the utility’s Consumer Confidence Report, which is sent to all customers, and is available online at waupunutilities.com, and is posted in the Waupun Utilities lobby at 817 S. Madison St.
“It provides great piece of mind for customers that the water is taken at the end users’ properties,” said Waupun Utilities General Manager Steve Brooks.
“Right now tests are based on the year a home was built,” said Schramm. “We also test for copper in newer homes and that is minimal as well.”
Corrosiveness can lead to higher levels of metal in water and Waupun’s water is filtered and softened before it leaves the plant. Schramm indicated that most communities pump water from a well, add chlorine, fluoride and polyphosphate, and distribute it to customers.
“We’re pretty advanced compared to most communities,” said Schramm. “It’s very impressive for a town this size.”
“Decisions made in 2007 to go ahead with a reverse osmosis plant (at 220 N. Forest St.) are serving us well today,” said Brooks. “City officials were certainly looking ahead when they made that decision.”
Schramm would make no guesses as to how widespread the lead problem might be, despite the high numbers of old houses in the city. City records are being reviewed to learn how many lead services (between the curb stop and water main) are there. He did indicate that there is no evidence of lead pipes in the city’s supply lines up to that point. A recent street project found no lead service lines, only steel ones.
“That was in a very old part of town,” said Brooks. “We’re very fortunate in that we haven’t run into much lead pipe so far.”
Replacing a lead service line can be costly – ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, depending on length. Brooks said the utility is always watching for grants and other funding that might help homeowners facing that expense.
“As soon as there’s money available we will be informed and take advantage of that and pass that information on to our customers,” said Brooks. “From what I’ve read and learned there will be some funding available.”