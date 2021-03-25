Waupun awaits stimulus funds: Total to be less than initially projected

Storm water

Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported on storm-water runoff, and ongoing plans to meet Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources monitoring and other compliance requirements. Several action items were approved toward that end, including a bid of Kopplin and Kinas for the Harmsen Avenue and Oak Lane Storm Water Management Pond for the amount of $148,550. The pond will help the city meet its storm-water runoff needs, although Schieve indicated that there is a long way to go to meet compliance.

“The DNR does appear to be willing to work with us to meet our goals” she said.

Highway 26 work

The city is pairing with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to repair a section of Highway 26 located within the city limits.

“Last fall I received a call from the DOT stating they were going to be doing a mill and overlay project south of Waupun. They were going to stop at city limits, so I asked them if the project could be extended to where the concrete stops near TJ’s auto body shop (south of Milligan Road to Doty Street). They agreed and sent us an contract for our portion. They are paying for the road work. We pay for engineering and municipal utility adjustments. i.e. manholes and valves.”

The cost is $19,450, far less than it would cost the city to bid and award a separate project.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.