Waupun awaits stimulus funds: Total to be less than initially projected

WAUPUN — American Rescue Plan Act and Stimulus Aid for City of Waupun is expected to be less than originally projected.
“There are direct dollars coming to municipalities,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “You may see it reported that Waupun’s allocation is $1.1 million, but I made a call to the National League of Cities and they indicated that we should not be bankrolling that money yet: The Department of the Treasury is going to be responsible for distribution and they are going through and cleaning up that database and likely this number will reduce.”
Schlieve indicated that there are very specific requirements on the money, similar to those of previous COVID-19 relief funds. As such, those funds must be identified, approved and presented for reimbursement.
The broad definition of allowable uses of these funds includes:
- Respond or mitigate the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease or its negative economic impacts.
- Cover costs incurred as a result of such emergency.
- Replace revenue that was lost, delayed or decreased as determined based on projections of the government as of Jan. 27, 2020 as a result of such emergency.
- Address negative economic impacts of such emergency.
About half of the dollars are expected in roughly 60 days through the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The balance of the funds will be distributed 12 months thereafter.
“There are a variety of partners working to help us understand the path forward with these funds including Baker Tilly, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, etc.,” said Schlieve. “ We will be providing additional information as it is understood. A formal plan for use of the funds will involve input and no expenditures will be made until a plan is approved.”
She added, “It’s good news but I don’t think I would call it a windfall. We have to be very strategic about this.”
The city will have until the end of 2024 to fully spend available funds.
ATV ordinance update
Strategy also came into play in a review of the allowance of All-Terrain/Utility Terrain Vehicles on city streets. The ordinance allowing such use was approved Dec. 10, 2019.
Issues have been minimal.
“We had a few complaints filter in – mostly noise complaints, people not stopping at stop signs and things like that,” said Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden. “If you look at the data we had one major incident (fleeing from an officer).”
Over the past 12 months a total of 26 complaints were logged, along with 33 verbal warnings and issued citations and seven “unable to locates.”
Alderpersons agreed to review the matter at a future date to determine whether or not changes are needed.
Storm water
Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported on storm-water runoff, and ongoing plans to meet Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources monitoring and other compliance requirements. Several action items were approved toward that end, including a bid of Kopplin and Kinas for the Harmsen Avenue and Oak Lane Storm Water Management Pond for the amount of $148,550. The pond will help the city meet its storm-water runoff needs, although Schieve indicated that there is a long way to go to meet compliance.
“The DNR does appear to be willing to work with us to meet our goals” she said.
Highway 26 work
The city is pairing with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to repair a section of Highway 26 located within the city limits.
“Last fall I received a call from the DOT stating they were going to be doing a mill and overlay project south of Waupun. They were going to stop at city limits, so I asked them if the project could be extended to where the concrete stops near TJ’s auto body shop (south of Milligan Road to Doty Street). They agreed and sent us an contract for our portion. They are paying for the road work. We pay for engineering and municipal utility adjustments. i.e. manholes and valves.”
The cost is $19,450, far less than it would cost the city to bid and award a separate project.