Waupun begins search for new fire chief

Waupun Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management B.J. DeMaa has resigned.

DeMaa has been employed in his role with the city since 2014, and is leaving to assume a position as the director of communications and emergency management for Fond du Lac County. His last day on the job will be Oct. 2.

Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop commended DeMaa for his work to improve the city’s overall emergency-response capability.

“Chief DeMaa has moved our community forward and will be missed,” he stated in a press release. “We are fortunate to still have his knowledge and expertise serving the city in this new role with the county, and we wish him the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Waupun will begin the search for DeMaa’s replacement immediately.