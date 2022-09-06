 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun begins search for new fire chief

Dodge County to work together to bandage first responders in order to provide a strong future (copy)

Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve, left, discusses emergency medical services issues on Aug. 10 with Waupun Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa. DeMaa is taking a new job in October.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

Waupun Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management B.J. DeMaa has resigned.

DeMaa has been employed in his role with the city since 2014, and is leaving to assume a position as the director of communications and emergency management for Fond du Lac County. His last day on the job will be Oct. 2.

Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop commended DeMaa for his work to improve the city’s overall emergency-response capability.

“Chief DeMaa has moved our community forward and will be missed,” he stated in a press release. “We are fortunate to still have his knowledge and expertise serving the city in this new role with the county, and we wish him the best as he takes this next step in his career.”

Waupun will begin the search for DeMaa’s replacement immediately.

B.J. DeMaa

DeMaa

 CITY OF WAUPUN

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

