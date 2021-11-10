Waupun budget approved: City called ‘highly affordable community’

WAUPUN – The City of Waupun’s 2022 budget was set at nearly $13 City called ‘highly affordable community’ million Tuesday night at City Hall.

That requires a tax levy of $3.5 million, up $200,000 or 6.1 percent from 2021. The mill rate (per thousand dollars of assessed valuation) stands at $8.06 in Dodge County (up 21 cents per $1,000 or 2.6 percent) and $8.14 (up 26 cents per $1,000 or 3.2 percent) in Fond du Lac County.

Presenting highlights of the plan were City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve and Finance Accountant Michelle Kast.

“There were a number of budget workshops, and we talked about a whole lot of stuff,” said Schlieve. “We talked about fairly significant issues that are impacting the community either immediately or in the future. Those ranged from public safety and EMRs (Emergency Medical Responders). Some very significant decisions were made this year that will impact the 2022 budget. We’ve also had a conversation, frankly, about the possibility of a referendum. All of that is yet to be determined.”

American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which Waupun will receive $1.3 million, may play a role in meeting some of the future demands which include facilities such as the Public Safety Building, the Senior Center and other capital improvement projects.