Waupun budget approved: City called ‘highly affordable community’

WAUPUN – The City of Waupun’s 2022 budget was set at nearly $13 City called ‘highly affordable community’ million Tuesday night at City Hall.
That requires a tax levy of $3.5 million, up $200,000 or 6.1 percent from 2021. The mill rate (per thousand dollars of assessed valuation) stands at $8.06 in Dodge County (up 21 cents per $1,000 or 2.6 percent) and $8.14 (up 26 cents per $1,000 or 3.2 percent) in Fond du Lac County.
Presenting highlights of the plan were City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve and Finance Accountant Michelle Kast.
“There were a number of budget workshops, and we talked about a whole lot of stuff,” said Schlieve. “We talked about fairly significant issues that are impacting the community either immediately or in the future. Those ranged from public safety and EMRs (Emergency Medical Responders). Some very significant decisions were made this year that will impact the 2022 budget. We’ve also had a conversation, frankly, about the possibility of a referendum. All of that is yet to be determined.”
American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which Waupun will receive $1.3 million, may play a role in meeting some of the future demands which include facilities such as the Public Safety Building, the Senior Center and other capital improvement projects.
Highlighting various aspects of the budget, wages are up 5 percent, along with general increases in most expenses. Still, increases are small, as documented in the final plan and its summary.
“Throughout the budget are good examples of how we are controlling costs whenever we can,” said Kast. “We are a highly affordable community and our tax rolls are fairly stable. There is not a lot of up and down happening from year to year.”
As an example is the Capital and Equipment Replacement list. A total of $912,113 is allotted including $113,000 budgeted for public safety, $787,513 for public works and $11,600 for recreation. Equipment replacement includes $24,975 at City Hall, $83,668 for police, $65,000 for fire, $251,410 for public works and $10,000 for the aquatic center.
The impact on the tax levy is an increase of $24 for the average home in Dodge County, valued at $115,340; and an increase of $36 for the average home in Fond du Lac County, valued at $142,958.
As usual the budget includes a side-by-side comparison of affordability with nearby cities ranking Waupun’s on the lower end of 2021 tax rates. None of the 2022 rates were compared as they had not yet been shared.
Listed as future concerns are capital needs (equipment, infrastructure, facilities); managing debt capacity/need for alternative revenue sources; levy limits/managing large swings in levy rate; workforce attraction and retention/dropping labor force participation; affordable housing/childcare/transit; demographic shifts/diversity, equity and inclusion; social issues placing demand on public safety; reliance on volunteers for fire services/contracted EMS; crisis response/emergency management demands evolving and future unfunded mandates.
In other business:
The council approved resolutions to incur indebtedness by issuing and selling $5 million in taxable sewerage-system mortgage revenue bonds to improve the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. The bonds will help finance a nearly $36 million project. A total of $8.1 million will be covered by grant funding. The state-of-the-art Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery System will be completed by late 2022 or early 2023.
A contract was awarded to W&D Navis in the amount of $102,885 for razing the building and restoring the lot at 520 McKinley St. That building was formerly Central Wisconsin Christian Grade School, and more recently the James Laird Museum of Local History. Demolition will begin Feb. 15.
Permission was granted to Frank Mesa and Robert Patrouille to add two sections to the Veterans Wall at Harris Mill Park. The expansion will allow more names to be added, as required. The Department of Public Works may assist in making the project possible.