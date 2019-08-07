WAUPUN — The 30th annual Waupun Truck-N-Show will be held Friday and Saturday at the Waupun Community Center and Tanner Park on Spring Street, as well as up and down Main Street during two parades.
The salute to the trucking industry will feature hundreds of trucks and truckers from the Atlantic to Pacific.
The event raises funds for two very special charities. Nearly 300 truckers participated last year, with approximately $18,000 being raised for the Wisconsin Special Olympics and approximately $20,000 for the Wisconsin Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This year’s parade marshal is Gary Geib, owner/operator of Gambler Trucking LLC in Waldo, Wisconsin. Geib, who bears a striking resemblance to country music singer Kenny Rogers — who had the hit song “The Gambler” — has been driving since 1977 and began operating his own rig, the Western Star, in 2002. He has had two other trucks since then.
“I love driving,” Geib said. “I got into it because I thought it was a cool thing to see the country and get paid for it at the same time.”
Enthusiasm is the name of the game for the hundreds of truckers who join the event each year.
“Come and see hundreds of beautifully detailed trucks from all over the United States and Canada,” event president Duey Vande Zande said. “Don’t miss the spectacular ‘Lights of the Night’ Convoy on Friday night and the ‘Rides of Pride Parade’ on Saturday afternoon. Other fun-filled activities include demonstrations, vendors, a children’s area offering free games and face painting, free musical entertainment and much more. The Waupun Truck-n-Show is fun for the whole family.”
“I welcome back all of our truckers and their families, as well as all those who come to see the event,” Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel said. “I invite everyone to enjoy their time in Waupun and to visit the many attractions that make our city so special, whether it be our statues, our businesses, our natural attractions and more. I’m certain that the more you see of Waupun the more you’ll like it.”
Thursday truck registration begins from 5-7 p.m. Many of the truckers will be camped out on the park grounds.
On Friday, truck and light show registration runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 200 to register will receive a 30th anniversary dash plaque. Milk truck registration runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Exhibitor displays — more than 100 — run from noon to 9 p.m.
A special treat is the fish fry, offered from 4-8 p.m. by Fox Lake Snowmobile Club and LeRoy Meats. The milk truck competition takes place from 6-7 p.m., with awards presentations to follow. A Special Olympics program and parade auction start at 7 p.m. The always popular “Lights of the Night Convoy” will travel down Main Street beginning at 9 p.m.
On both Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Brecken Miles and the Revival Band will play outdoors next to the firemen’s stand.
Saturday kicks off with the Waupun Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Truck registration continues from 7-10 a.m. — with parade-only registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exhibitor displays run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Truck judging takes place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Starting at noon Saturday, the VFW/American Legion Color Guard will stand at attention during the singing of the national anthem. The Make-A-Wish program and parade auction will follow. At 3 p.m., the “Ride of Pride” parade will go down Main Street. Trophies will be awarded afterward.
From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Royal South will play inside the Community Center.
Returning for the second year is a presentation and discussion by John Seidl, who will present on Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. and following the afternoon parade. Seidl will share information on electronic logging devices, automatic on-board recording devices, hours of service and more.
“You will leave with your trucking questions answered,” Vande Zande said.
For more information, go to waupuntrucknshow.com.
