Waupun Cemetery Walk not dead: Event continues into fifth year

Bishop said there are no specters or grizzly corpses. Those who depict historical characters will capture them as they were in life. The tour is kid-friendly, designed to inform rather than frighten.

“We offer a pretty good time with some interesting information — which is our mission at the museum,” said Bishop. “We usually have between 80 and 100 people attending, and we always hope to exceed the number from the previous year. Come on out and discover some things about Waupun and its most fascinating people. You’ll be surprised by how much there is to learn.”

As an added attraction, veteran volunteers share information about Military Hill, where those who were in the service are often interred.

Forest Mound Cemetery was organized in 1862 and the first burial took place there in 1863. Though it is a place of eternal rest, many of the deceased have moved post mortem. Some of the remains were relocated there from two earlier cemeteries. One burial place was too muddy for regular use and the other was displaced by the railroad. Those earlier locations are now West End and Wilcox parks.

Those who attend are asked to wear masks and social distance to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread.