Waupun Cemetery Walk not dead: Event continues into fifth year

WAUPUN – The Waupun Historical Society Cemetery Walk is not dead, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fifth annual tour of Forest Mound Cemetery will dig into Waupun’s rich history on Halloween from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Rohn Bishop Sr. is one of the organizers, and invites the public to learn about some of the city’s most illustrious citizens. Highlights of past tours read like a ‘Who’s Who’ of Waupun, the state and the nation.
“We’ve had Clarence Shaler who was an inventor, sculptor and close friend of Henry Ford,” said Bishop. “We’ve had Mrs. Crawford who was the grandmother of U.S. President Warren G. Harding. We’ve had Mrs. John Ackerman who was the wife of Waupun’s first mayor and one of the city’s founding fathers. We’ve had W.W. Harris the builder/operator of Harris Mill. We’ve had city founders Seymour and Lucy Wilcox. I dressed up one year as serial killer Ed Gein, and even though he is not buried here he did live in the prison for a number of years. People got a real kick out of that.”
Seven volunteer actors choose their characters and research those people’s deeds or accomplishments. Those highlighted must be buried in the cemetery, although Gein — who is buried in Plainfield — was a notable exception.
Each actor is given license to re-create the character, and to deliver information at the grave site. Presentations are less than 10 minutes each. The entire tour is likely to take 40 to 45 minutes.
Bishop said there are no specters or grizzly corpses. Those who depict historical characters will capture them as they were in life. The tour is kid-friendly, designed to inform rather than frighten.
“We offer a pretty good time with some interesting information — which is our mission at the museum,” said Bishop. “We usually have between 80 and 100 people attending, and we always hope to exceed the number from the previous year. Come on out and discover some things about Waupun and its most fascinating people. You’ll be surprised by how much there is to learn.”
As an added attraction, veteran volunteers share information about Military Hill, where those who were in the service are often interred.
Forest Mound Cemetery was organized in 1862 and the first burial took place there in 1863. Though it is a place of eternal rest, many of the deceased have moved post mortem. Some of the remains were relocated there from two earlier cemeteries. One burial place was too muddy for regular use and the other was displaced by the railroad. Those earlier locations are now West End and Wilcox parks.
Those who attend are asked to wear masks and social distance to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread.
“It’s outside, so that will help minimize risk,” Bishop said. “Being careful is a good idea. It is likely to be cold, so masks will help guests to keep their faces warm.”
A $5 donation is requested for the tour, with funds to help preserve local history at the Waupun Heritage Museum, 22 S. Madison St.
