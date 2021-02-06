Waupun Chamber exec steps down to focus on new business venture

The board of directors announced Tuesday that Casey Koehler has resigned as part-time Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Koehler, then DePres, began as the chamber’s executive director in April 2019. She resigned from that position in a letter dated Dec. 18, 2020. In it Koehler wrote, “It was a tough decision to part ways with the chamber, but I will remain close with many of the members, their businesses and their dreams. I really care about each chamber member and will miss interacting with them. I will take this opportunity to pursue my own small business ambitions, and to benefit the community I love so much!”

She added, “I warn the board that my job was easily a full-time responsibility and I urge them to consider that in their future deliberations.”

As the owner of “The Pickled Patch,” her home-based canning enterprise, Koehler took over organization of the Waupun Farmer’s Market in April of 2018. She later established the Waupun Winter Market, then held in the Waupun Senior Center (now closed for COVID-19 safety).

Koehler indicated that release from her position will allow her to grow and pursue two of her entrepreneurial ventures.