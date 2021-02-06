Waupun Chamber exec steps down to focus on new business venture

The board of directors announced Tuesday that Casey Koehler has resigned as part-time Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
Koehler, then DePres, began as the chamber’s executive director in April 2019. She resigned from that position in a letter dated Dec. 18, 2020. In it Koehler wrote, “It was a tough decision to part ways with the chamber, but I will remain close with many of the members, their businesses and their dreams. I really care about each chamber member and will miss interacting with them. I will take this opportunity to pursue my own small business ambitions, and to benefit the community I love so much!”
She added, “I warn the board that my job was easily a full-time responsibility and I urge them to consider that in their future deliberations.”
As the owner of “The Pickled Patch,” her home-based canning enterprise, Koehler took over organization of the Waupun Farmer’s Market in April of 2018. She later established the Waupun Winter Market, then held in the Waupun Senior Center (now closed for COVID-19 safety).
Koehler indicated that release from her position will allow her to grow and pursue two of her entrepreneurial ventures.
Her most recent brain child, “Go-Dutch Kitchen” has the potential to be a shared commercial kitchen in the former Christian Home, 220 Grandview Ave. The next Winter Market will be held there Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. All are invited to attend.
In a newsletter posted by the chamber board on Tuesday the Board of Directors wrote, “We have been working to evaluate the organization and determine the best path forward. While some additional time is needed to finalize a plan, we have a group of committed volunteers serving in various board roles who stand ready to meet the needs of our business community. Moreover, we remain focused on fulfilling our mission of being a visionary leader for Waupun and the surrounding area by working to strengthen business and cultivate community prosperity and development.
They also announced that the fourth annual Waupunies Award Night will not be held this year due to COVID-19. Businesses will be recognized virtually. Award nomination papers will go live via electronic and social media channels this month. Members are asked to nominate their favorite businesses, and recognition will be made online and through area media outlets.