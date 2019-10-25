WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce has listed its fall line-up of events to support local businesses in and around the community.
Upcoming events include Saturday’s Halloween on Main trick-or-treating event, Chamber Feud, the return of Small Business Saturday and the kickoff to the 2019-20 Winter Market.
“After the success of our first trivia night, we knew we needed to host another social opportunity for businesses, our members and the public, so Chamber Feud was born,” said Casey Despres, executive director for the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce. “In addition to this new event, the Winter Market is returning for its second year and Small Business Saturday is back for the fourth year. Both of these events allow the chamber to highlight local vendors and companies that make a huge impact on our community.”
Chamber Feud, a spin-off of the classic TV game show where contestants guess popular answers to survey questions, allows local businesses or community members to join forces and compete as “families” against each other in a social setting.
The event takes place Nov. 7 at The Rock Golf Club in Waupun with drinks and appetizers starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Feud running from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Chamber will host its fourth annual Small Business Saturday passport-shopping adventure Nov. 30. Shoppers visit participating Small Business Saturday locations, earn a “stamp” on their Small Business Saturday passport while strolling downtown, and submit completed passports in a raffle to win $500, $250 or $100 in “Local Cash.”
With the change in seasons, the Chamber’s Summer Farmers Market transitions to the Winter Market – featuring hand-made items, gifts, canned goods, fresh eggs and more on the Second Saturday of each month from November through March. The Chamber’s Winter Market kicks off Nov. 9 at the Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., and runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Halloween on Main takes place from from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and includes many downtown businesses.
“The excitement is in the air as we look forward to celebrating local businesses and providing opportunities to build community at our fall events,” said Despres. “All are invited to come join in the fun.”
