Waupun chamber office moving: Group to transition into new space

WAUPUN — It has been a long transition, but well worth the wait.
The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that effective Dec. 1 its office will be located at 321 E. Main St. at the southwest corner of Main and Madison streets with entries from both streets.
Some time ago the chamber lost its executive director, and could therefore not justify keeping an office staffed for regular hours. Interim directors followed, along with a generous offer from City Hall to house the chamber until it decided its future course.
According to Executive Director Casey Koehler, “We never intended to be long term at city hall, but they graciously offered us space until we could find something else. Now we’ve got a new location that will allow us to have high visibility to our members, non-members, community members and visitors passing through town on Main Street and Madison Street. It provides a physical space for meetings, member drop-ins and resources for the community.
According to Koehler, at the start of 2020 the chamber didn’t anticipate moving, so there was no budget for staging/setting up an office. The group is currently seeking donations of materials and/or cash to purchase such things as interior and exterior paint, an ergonomic-friendly desk and chair, siding for exterior, visitor seating, TVs to be used for advertising in windows and volunteer time for cleaning and painting.
The new space also offers room for a small retail space as well, so visitors and local residents can purchase gifts and souvenirs of their visits to the “City of Sculpture,” and “Prison City” for two of its most notable assets.
“We can’t wait to turn our new space into something the community can be proud of,” said Koehler. “We ask for your patience as we prepare the new office and we’ll announce office hours once we’re set up. Until then, we’ll continue to be available via phone, email, online and social media.”
Koehler is also grateful for their time at City Hall and for the resources that they shared.
“We’re so thankful for our partnership with the City of Waupun and the use of its office space for the Chamber during our transition period,” she said. “We will continue to work with the city to promote it as a great place to visit and/or call home.”
“We’re sorry to see them go, of course, but I think this is a great move for them – right in the heart of everything,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “This will be good for business and the chamber in general. We’ll miss Casey and we’re sure she’ll be fantastic at the new location as well.”
The office will be open to the public in early January.
