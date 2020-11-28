Waupun chamber office moving: Group to transition into new space

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new space also offers room for a small retail space as well, so visitors and local residents can purchase gifts and souvenirs of their visits to the “City of Sculpture,” and “Prison City” for two of its most notable assets.

“We can’t wait to turn our new space into something the community can be proud of,” said Koehler. “We ask for your patience as we prepare the new office and we’ll announce office hours once we’re set up. Until then, we’ll continue to be available via phone, email, online and social media.”

Koehler is also grateful for their time at City Hall and for the resources that they shared.

“We’re so thankful for our partnership with the City of Waupun and the use of its office space for the Chamber during our transition period,” she said. “We will continue to work with the city to promote it as a great place to visit and/or call home.”

“We’re sorry to see them go, of course, but I think this is a great move for them – right in the heart of everything,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “This will be good for business and the chamber in general. We’ll miss Casey and we’re sure she’ll be fantastic at the new location as well.”

The office will be open to the public in early January.

