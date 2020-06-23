Waupun Chamber resets for summer with precautions and a cancellation

WAUPUN –The city of Waupun is open for fun this summer, although COVID-19 is a consideration in all events and how they are being planned.
Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce is leading the charge and recently released its summer programming schedule, includes updates based on coronavirus precautions.
“While the community and country continue to navigate COVID-19, the board of directors met and reviewed safety protocol for each of our upcoming events,” said Casey Despres, executive director for the Waupun Area Chamber. “The Farmers Market is happening as planned, the golf outing is rescheduled for late July, and the board voted to cancel Volksfest for 2020.”
The Waupun Area Chamber farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays from June through the end of September. The event — featuring local farmers, artisans and small businesses — is located at the O’Connor, Wells and Vander Werff parking lot (next to City Hall at the intersection of Main and Forest streets).
Hand sanitizing stations have been added for 2020.
The Chip-In For the chamber’s annual scramble-style golf outing has been rescheduled for July 28, at The Rock Golf Course. Registration information is available at WaupunChamber.com.
“Distancing and hand hygiene practices are easy to maintain at the Farmers Market and golf outing,” said Despres. “But at an event that thrives off of large numbers of community members sharing a dance floor and being in a common space, the board made the difficult decision to cancel Volksfest.”
The German-inspired festival will be relaunched by the chamber in 2021.
For more information about the Chamber, membership or upcoming events, visit WaupunChamber.com, call (920) 324-3491, or follow the organization on Facebook.
Waupun Fine Arts, a group dedicated to promoting music and art in the city of Waupun, has decided to go ahead with its summer arts and music offerings, again with safety foremost in planners’ minds.
Its July Concerts in the Park series is held in West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., and begins at 6:30 p.m. On July 2 Ivory Tower, a five-piece band with vocals, will perform classic hits from the 1960s to the 1980s. On July 9 Big Cedar Bluegrass will offer upbeat bluegrass, country and folk music. On July 16 Reehl Steel Drums will offer pop, rock and classic tunes in Caribbean style. On July 23 Cream City Jazz will play classics, blues, Latin and rock and roll music from the 1950s to the 1980s. On July 30 Disciples of Dixieland will perform “hot foot tapping” music from Dixie.
No food or beverages will be served this year, although water will be available. Patrons are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets. In the event of rain the concert will be held at Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.
Waupun Fine Arts will also present its Art and Craft Fair on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West End Park. The sale will feature art and craft vendors from around the state. Music will be provided by Scotty Meyer.
Again no food or beverages will be sold.
“We welcome everyone to come enjoy summer music and art in Waupun,” said Waupun Fine Arts Inc. member Lori Page. “Please remember to use COVID-19 preventative measures – masks and social distancing – so we can all be safe while enjoying some of the best entertainment and fun that our city has to offer.”
Waupun Fine Arts also organizes bi-monthly exhibits inside the Waupun Public Library. Information about those exhibits, and the organization itself, is available at waupunfinearts.org and on Facebook.
In the meantime the Waupun Aquatic Center, 701 County Park Road, has been open to the public since June 13. As part of the plan the number of users has been be lowered. Extra chairs have been removed to ensure capacity is not exceeded and social distancing can be maintained. Staff have been spacing chairs to help with social distancing requirements.
Monday through Friday hours are 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:45 p.m. Ninety-minute sessions are limited to 58 patrons. Fifteen-minute gaps between sessions are reserved to allow additional sanitation. Reservations may be made at waupunfamilyaquaticcenter.getomnify.com, or by calling (920) 324-7924.
Other city facilities are also open based on state and local guidelines.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.