Waupun Chamber resets for summer with precautions and a cancellation

The German-inspired festival will be relaunched by the chamber in 2021.

Waupun Fine Arts, a group dedicated to promoting music and art in the city of Waupun, has decided to go ahead with its summer arts and music offerings, again with safety foremost in planners’ minds.

Its July Concerts in the Park series is held in West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St., and begins at 6:30 p.m. On July 2 Ivory Tower, a five-piece band with vocals, will perform classic hits from the 1960s to the 1980s. On July 9 Big Cedar Bluegrass will offer upbeat bluegrass, country and folk music. On July 16 Reehl Steel Drums will offer pop, rock and classic tunes in Caribbean style. On July 23 Cream City Jazz will play classics, blues, Latin and rock and roll music from the 1950s to the 1980s. On July 30 Disciples of Dixieland will perform “hot foot tapping” music from Dixie.

No food or beverages will be served this year, although water will be available. Patrons are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets. In the event of rain the concert will be held at Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.