Waupun City Council approves 2021 budget with levy rate increase

WAUPUN — It may be hard to plan a budget amidst the uncertainty of the COVID 19 pandemic, but the Waupun City Council forged ahead Tuesday night via Zoom.

The tax rate was set to increase 2.5% in Fond du Lac County (from $7.7 to $7.89 or 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation); or 3.3% in Dodge County (from $7.6 to $7.85 or 25 cents per $1,000 in Dodge County. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that translates into a $19 increase in Fond du Lac County or a $25 increase in Dodge County.

“You heard Monday that there’s a very promising vaccine story that’s out there,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Let’s hope that that actually comes to reality, but for the foreseeable future COVID is an issue that we’re going to have to deal with.”

According to a summary prepared by Schlieve, the budget projects revenues of $13.26 million and expenditures of $13.6 million. The proposed tax levy for that budget is $3.3 million, which is a 3.4% increase over the prior year.

“The proposed budget is balanced, operates within expenditure restraint, and supports strategic priorities, while maintaining service levels," wrote Schlieve.

