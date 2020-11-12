Waupun City Council approves 2021 budget with levy rate increase

WAUPUN — It may be hard to plan a budget amidst the uncertainty of the COVID 19 pandemic, but the Waupun City Council forged ahead Tuesday night via Zoom.
The tax rate was set to increase 2.5% in Fond du Lac County (from $7.7 to $7.89 or 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation); or 3.3% in Dodge County (from $7.6 to $7.85 or 25 cents per $1,000 in Dodge County. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that translates into a $19 increase in Fond du Lac County or a $25 increase in Dodge County.
“You heard Monday that there’s a very promising vaccine story that’s out there,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Let’s hope that that actually comes to reality, but for the foreseeable future COVID is an issue that we’re going to have to deal with.”
According to a summary prepared by Schlieve, the budget projects revenues of $13.26 million and expenditures of $13.6 million. The proposed tax levy for that budget is $3.3 million, which is a 3.4% increase over the prior year.
“The proposed budget is balanced, operates within expenditure restraint, and supports strategic priorities, while maintaining service levels," wrote Schlieve.
Support Local Journalism
In the proposed budget, General Fund revenues declined 2% (or $72,314, excluding the tax levy), predominantly due to COVID-19. Reductions were observed in pool revenue, interest income, and room tax revenues. The proposed general fund operating budget, excluding wages and benefits, is projected to increase $134,591 or 2% over 2020.
“There are a number of issues contributing to this increase, including changes to general government spending, police overtime, costs associated with ongoing COVID-19 expenses, unfunded DNR mandates, and ADA improvements,” wrote Schlieve. “Of the total allocation, the largest increase is $90,167 coming from changes in general government spending. This change is primarily attributed to increases in workers compensation premiums and a need to boost resources to address cybersecurity infrastructure and practices across the city.”
Changes in total compensation, including wages and benefits with the exception of police overtime, remain budget neural for 2021 due to allocation of staff time to non-levied funds, including tax increment districts and grants.
Finance Director Michelle Kast presented the budget, indicating that overall tax bills include a 35% allocation for the city, 37% for the school district, 25% for Dodge or Fond du Lac counties (depending on property location) and 3% for Moraine Park Technical College. The budget is both within the state’s levy limit (under by $44,000) and qualifies for an Expenditure Restraint Program payment (under by $135,000).
Capital improvements for 2021 total nearly $1.2 million. Equipment replacement totals $211,000. Overall expenses (not including wages and benefits) will increase $88,000.
Challenges ahead, according to Kast, include capital needs (equipment and facilities); workforce attraction and retention; slow growth and increasing expenditures; aging and eventually declining population; social issues placing demand on public safety; reliance on volunteers for fire services/contracted EMS; managing debt service/identifying alternative revenue sources; levy limits/large swings in levy rate; crisis response/emergency management demands evolving.
The budget was approved unanimously.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.