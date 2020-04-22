You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waupun City Council reorganizes: Changes pending in time of crisis
0 comments
alert top story

Waupun City Council reorganizes: Changes pending in time of crisis

WAUPUN COUNCIL REORGANIZES (copy 2)

The 2019 Waupun City Council is shown at a reorganization meeting to swear in council members and to approve revised committee and board appointments. This year the reorganization meeting was held via Zoom, with the same members present online. In front from left are Bobbie Vossekuil, Mayor Julie Nickel and Nancy Vanderkin. In back from left are Ryan Mielke, Pete Kaczmarski, City Attorney Dan VandeZande, Mike Matoushek and Jason Westphal.

 kthomas-at-capitalnewspapers-com

WAUPUN – Members of the Waupun City Council moved forward Tuesday night as they began the task of reorganizing.

Julie Nickel was re-elected earlier in the month defeating challenger Jay Graff. With no new members, the meeting was quick and decisive, although some proposed changes will require further consideration before they will be implemented.

Three re-elected alderpersons, Pete Kaczmarski, Nancy Vanderkin and Mike Matoushek had already sworn their oaths of office.

Bobbi Vossekuil was elected council president following a roll call vote. City Attorney Dan Vande Zande had suggested that decision be postponed until June 9, when an online alternative to a secret ballot could be implemented. Previous council president Mike Matoushek would hold the position until that time.

Jason Westphal, questioned whether such a move would violate the statutory requirement for an organizational meeting. He urged for an immediate roll call vote.

Kaczmarski nominated Bobbi Vossekuil as council president, indicating that it was her turn. Vossekuil nominated Ryan Mielke which failed for lack of a second. A unanimous vote was cast.

Council meetings will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Committee of the Whole meetings will continue to be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The Daily Citizen was named Waupun’s official city newspaper.

A move to dissolve the Waupun’s Park and Recreation Bard and incorporate it into the Board of Public Works was put on hold until a more details can be added. The make-up the board is not yet decided.

“This will require a charter ordinance change,” said Vande Zande. “Technically, this could require us to call a referendum to make that change, or we can simply move forward. This will not change the make-up of the board. It will simply transfer duties from one board to another.”

The DPW board will have all new members appointed to it, Mayor Nickel said. It will be restructured to include three aldermen and three to four citizens. The chair elected by board members will not vote unless a tie-breaker is required. Department heads will be present in an advisory role but will not vote.

Westphal suggested that the ordinance change and the move to alter the board be presented together. A motion to table was unanimously approved.

An Economic Development Board is in the works, to take the place of a standing committee.

“There is some language chance that needs to be made there,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “The current ordinance calls for an ex-officio member from the Waupun Industrial Development Corporation which no longer exists.”

She said, “The proposed board is predominantly alderman-based and involves our regional economic development partner Envision — in a vice president role — and a representative of a financial institution to bring another perspective to the table. Staff members would sit in in a more advisory capacity, contributing to discussions but not voting. The council would have final approval as they do on any development work that moves forward.”

Discussion on the proposed changes is ongoing. Council approval is required.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News