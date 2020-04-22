Waupun City Council reorganizes: Changes pending in time of crisis

The Daily Citizen was named Waupun’s official city newspaper.

A move to dissolve the Waupun’s Park and Recreation Bard and incorporate it into the Board of Public Works was put on hold until a more details can be added. The make-up the board is not yet decided.

“This will require a charter ordinance change,” said Vande Zande. “Technically, this could require us to call a referendum to make that change, or we can simply move forward. This will not change the make-up of the board. It will simply transfer duties from one board to another.”

The DPW board will have all new members appointed to it, Mayor Nickel said. It will be restructured to include three aldermen and three to four citizens. The chair elected by board members will not vote unless a tie-breaker is required. Department heads will be present in an advisory role but will not vote.

Westphal suggested that the ordinance change and the move to alter the board be presented together. A motion to table was unanimously approved.

An Economic Development Board is in the works, to take the place of a standing committee.