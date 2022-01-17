Waupun compiles housing fee report Numbers show mixed pattern of growth

WAUPUN – Waupun officials recently submitted a housing fee report to the state of Wisconsin potentially illuminating housing costs and trends over time.
A summary to the report states that in 2018 the Wisconsin State Legislature approved legislation requiring communities of 10,000 or more citizens to provide two separate annual reports related to housing affordability and housing fees. The reports are to shed light and foster change on affordable housing issues across the state.
Waupun got a waiver for the housing affordability mandate in November 2020 from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, but must still compile the fee report.
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said while the fee report is required, it is only incidental to what Waupun is ultimately focused on achieving.
“I think the state is just trying to make sure people are communicating what is the cost to construct,” said Schlieve. “I think our area as a whole is pretty affordable. The bigger thing is that we are working on an affordable housing strategy. The report isn’t going to affirm that or not. As a community we’re working to insure affordability of housing and to develop a strategy to reach that goal.”
The report contains:
- Building permit fee.
- Impact fee.
- Park fee.
- Land dedication or fee in lieu of land dedication requirement.
- Plat approval fee.
- Storm water management fee.
- Water or sewer hook-up fee.
The deadline for the report to be included on the municipal website is Jan. 31 and it was provided to the Waupun Common Council at its meeting Jan. 11.
According to the report, building permit fees are $500, plus 28 cents per square foot for a minimum of $1,000. There are no impact fees, park fees, land dedication or fees in lieu of land dedication requirements, or plat approval fees. Regarding storm water management and water and sewer hookup fees, developers use their own contractors to make connections. Waupun Utilities inspects connections.
Fees collected in 2021 include four single family units ($8,440 collected with an average permit cost of $2,110); five multi-family dwelling units ($7,435 collected with an average permit cost of $1,487); and 160 residential housing addition and remodel permits for a total of $17,457 (averaging $109 each).
Total residential development fees collected come to $33,332. Other municipal fees run the gamut from $50 for a chicken house to $300 for demolishing a commercial building. For residential additions there is a minimum of an $80 fee for a plumbing and HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) permit, depending on square footage.
The city’s total number of permits issued in 2021 total 285. That translates into $77,614 in fees and a total assessable value of $35.3 million.
The measure for growth in Waupun is uncertain, however. In 2019, there were 15 single family permits issued and no multi-family permits. In 2020, there were 14 single family permits issued compared to four in 2021. There were five multi-family permits issued in 2020 compared to five in 2021.
“When comparing 2020 to 2021 there are big differences,” said Van Buren. “The number of permits issued has dropped a lot, but we don’t know the exact reason why.”
Variables could include land availability, construction costs and other factors. Determining those variables could impact Waupun’s plans for growth, and addressing future housing needs.