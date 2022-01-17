Waupun compiles housing fee report Numbers show mixed pattern of growth

WAUPUN – Waupun officials recently submitted a housing fee report to the state of Wisconsin potentially illuminating housing costs and trends over time.

A summary to the report states that in 2018 the Wisconsin State Legislature approved legislation requiring communities of 10,000 or more citizens to provide two separate annual reports related to housing affordability and housing fees. The reports are to shed light and foster change on affordable housing issues across the state.

Waupun got a waiver for the housing affordability mandate in November 2020 from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, but must still compile the fee report.

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said while the fee report is required, it is only incidental to what Waupun is ultimately focused on achieving.

“I think the state is just trying to make sure people are communicating what is the cost to construct,” said Schlieve. “I think our area as a whole is pretty affordable. The bigger thing is that we are working on an affordable housing strategy. The report isn’t going to affirm that or not. As a community we’re working to insure affordability of housing and to develop a strategy to reach that goal.”