WAUPUN — The city of Waupun will become ATV/UTV friendly if the council approves an ordinance that received its first reading Tuesday night.
The ordinance allows all terrain and utility task vehicles to travel on city streets, connecting them to trails and other designated routes.
City Attorney Daniel Vande Zande drafted the ordinance, consulting similar ordinances in Juneau and Richland Center. The idea was proposed by members of the Marshview Riders ATV Club.
Variations in Waupun’s ordinance include hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to reduce intoxicated or impaired use of the vehicles, absolute prohibition of carrying open intoxicants and mandatory use of protective headgear by both drivers and passengers, proposed by Police Chief Scott Louden.
“Safety is always going to be most important to me,” Louden said. “That’s why I propose including passengers in Waupun.”
He also requested ATVs be equipped with turn signals and that anyone born after Dec. 31, 1987, be required to carry a card indicating that they have received safety training (also a state requirement).
Marshview Riders will pay to install required signs at entry points to the city.
The second reading will occur Nov. 12, along with a hearing and meeting to consider final 2020 budget approval.
Budget talks
Accountant Michelle Kast presented the final budget draft Tuesday, with a total budget of $5.91 million for 2020, up 0.09 percent from $5.84 million in 2019. The local levy is $3.2 million, up $100,000 from just under $3.1 million in 2019. That reflects an overall levy increase of 3.25%.
General expenditures will increase nearly $77,000. Wages and benefits will increase $103,000 (2.74 percent overall), and there will be a reduction of $22,000 in health insurance costs. Overall operating expenses will decrease $27,000.
The majority of the projected levy increase is for general fund expenses, debt payments and equipment. If the budget stands as proposed, the city tax rate is estimated at $7.60 per $1,000 of assessed value in Dodge County ($7.45 in 2019), and $7.70 ($7.35 in 2019) in Fond du Lac County.
That calculates to a $15 increase for a $100,000 home in Dodge County, and a $35 increase for a $100,000 home in Fond du Lac County.
The equalized tax rate, including city-wide investments and improvements, is $7.37 per $1,000 in 2020, meaning that the city tax bills in both counties will be somewhat lower than indicated above. An equalized tax rate for 2019 was not provided.
The Waupun tax rate compares favorably to area municipalities that stand at more than $11 per $1,000 for the city of Horicon on 2019, nearly $10 for the city of Beaver Dam, $10 for the city of Fox Lake and just over $8 for the city of Mayville. Lomira had the lowest tax rate in the area in 2019 at just under $7.
The meeting on Nov. 12 will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in the council chamber at City Hall, 201 E. Main St. (enter off South Forest Street).
