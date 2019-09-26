WAUPUN — Long-range planning for capital needs took a step forward as the Waupun City Council met for a special meeting Tuesday night at city hall.
The city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan was presented by Finance Director Jared Oosterhouse, with a plan to minimize jumps in the tax levy while continuing to maintain the city’s infrastructure.
“We’ll still have to borrow for really big projects, but in the off years we’ll use budgeted funds to handle our capital expenses,” said Oosterhouse. “This will have a minimal impact on the tax levy, which is less stressful for our taxpayers.”
Street repair and replacement is a top priority, minimizing the need for large borrowing such as that for this year’s massive Madison Street replacement, now in progress. That street is costing in excess of $6 million.
Oosterhouse focused on 2020, although the larger plan includes project and equipment through 2024.
“Department heads worked with committees/boards to establish budget priorities, and submitted capital and equipment requests by July 31,” said Oosterhouse. “Finance and department head compiled the data and draft department goals were provided on Sept. 10.”
A Capital and Equipment Budget Workshop was held Sept. 24. The Operating Budget will be discussed Oct. 8, and a final Budget Workshop will be held Oct. 22. A public budget hearing will be held Nov. 12, with city council adoption scheduled to follow.
Capital funds requested for 2020 total $446,534, with $240,000 for streets — including $175,000 for street mill and overlay and $65,000 for design and engineering for South Madison and Rock/Newton streets.
A total of $31,122 is appropriated for facilities including $10,000 for planning and design and $21,122 for lighting and energy efficiency.
A total of $175,412 is allocated for recreation, with $24,300 for park ADA upgrades, $60,000 for Veteran’s Memorial Park Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, $24,512 to resurface the tennis court at West End Park, $9,600 for a Shaler Park Dam flood water bypass study, $25,000 to paint the pool surface and $32,000 for canoe/kayak launches (with 50 percent eligible for grant funding).
Proposed equipment purchases total $272,065. A total of $20,400 is allocated for general government including $11,900 for accounting software upgrades, $6,000 for a server upgrade. The police department allocation of $92,600 includes $64,100 for a patrol squad and a deputy chief squad, $8,200 for the Cellebrite (cell phone/tablet investigation) Program and routine items under $5,000 totaling $20,300. A fire department allocation of $52,000 includes $40,000 for a F250 Ford Crew Cab and accessories and $12,000 for turnout gear. The Department of Public works has an allocation of $104,600 for storm water improvements, $47,000 for a riding lawnmower and snow blower, $47,000 for a one-ton flatbed pickup with hoist and $10,600 for a Toughbook and scanner. Allocations for taxi service include $7,000 as the city’s portion for ADA minivan.
Larry Sullivan, president of the Parks and Recreation Board, announced they will launch a donor program to replace dying ash trees on city properties.
“As we all know Emerald Ash Borers are infiltrating the state and we are spearheading an effort to get some money to replace those trees in our city parks,” said Sullivan. “We’ve already got some money ($500) and board members agree that we should move forward and get started.”
To date nearly half of the city’s 150 ash trees have been removed. Cost of treating the trees is cost prohibitive.
Although any donation is welcome, $50 will purchase a three- to four-foot tree. A four- to six-foot tree costs $75 and a six- to seven-foot tree costs $150.
Donations (with checks made payable to City of Waupun Parks and Rec.), may be mailed to the city of Waupun, 201 E. Main St., Waupun, WI, 53963.
