Waupun considers EMS study: Fire chief urges citizens to reach out

WAUPUN – The city of Waupun has been working on its own to resolve issues regarding the fire and emergency medical services it provides to area municipalities even as it works with two counties to determine its future.
Fire Chief BJ DeMaa summarized the results of the recently completed Dodge County study, and how it will relate to Waupun in future years.
“We’ve been meeting over the last couple of months with an inter-governmental group comprised of what’s known as the Waupun Ambulance District through Fond du Lac County," said DeMaa. "The city of Waupun is one of 11 jurisdictions in that ambulance district and I think it’s safe to say that most of those jurisdictions were very surprised to learn that they are part of a bigger group. For the most part they would call 911 and an ambulance would show up. They don’t care whose name is on the side or how they got there. They’re just happy someone showed up.”
Group members discussed local concerns, shared how their services have been subsidized through Fond du Lac County since 1974, and agreed that funding has been increasingly strained.
He said, “2019 was the first year where the EMS cost per service was going to largely exceed what the county subsidy was, which led into some initial conversations. Our concern is that at some point there will have to be a cost-sharing model to allow ambulance service to continue.”
"What came out of that meeting was that staffing was and will continue to be an issue."
DeMaa explained that applications for both volunteer and paid positions have dropped dramatically -- from hundreds to dozens, of which most are disqualified.
“You’re lucky to get a handful that you can make job offers to,” he said.
EMS positions are more often a stepping stone to better-paid nursing and other medical careers.
A lack of funding is another key point. DeMaa summarized that annual costs for EMS coverage in Wisconsin averages $35 to $45 per capita. That compares to Waupun’s per capita average of $3.50.
“I think what I took out of that meeting was $3.50 (per capita) versus $12.84 (per capita) that we pay for garbage and recycling,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “That really hit home.”
DeMaa indicated that two ways of controlling costs and providing service include cooperating with nearby services and/or sharing backup vehicles to reduce the total number of vehicles and costs.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of changes coming both in fire and EMS,” DeMaa said. “For government services in general we’re going to think outside the box to find ways to control costs.”
Consolidating services may eventually be required and that could make Waupun EMS response part of a countywide service.
“Probably the biggest message shared by Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls is to contact your legislators," said DeMaa. "It’s more than just writing a city resolution and sending it to Madison. Legislators need to hear from people. As many of us as possible have to share our concerns at the state level.”
He said, “Hopefully we’re starting a new chapter as we try to figure out what works for us. But I don’t feel we have enough local expertise to make some of these decisions.”
He suggested that using a portion of the $66,000 budgeted for EMS service last year was not spent, and that roughly $25,000 be used to fund a consultant to assist the city as it goes through the process of preparing for the future.
Pete Kaczmarski, an employee of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, suggested that costs be shared among other EMS providers, making better use of those recommendations.
“We’ll need to evolve to meet our needs. It is likely that our model will look very much different than it is today,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “The demand for emergency medical service continues to rise. The numbers are not getting smaller, they’re getting bigger. The issue is real and it will be seen not just here but around the state and beyond. We’re not unique.”
Good news for city costs is the transfer of funds not spent in 2019 to fund projects in 2020. Among the allocations approved are $80,000 to cover overtime costs and employee retirement liabilities at the Waupun Police Department. The city also approved transferring $200,000 from TIF revenue to the Capital Improvement Fund; and $30,000 to the equipment replacement fund to cover a planned deficit in the 2020 budget.