Waupun considers EMS study: Fire chief urges citizens to reach out

“Probably the biggest message shared by Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls is to contact your legislators," said DeMaa. "It’s more than just writing a city resolution and sending it to Madison. Legislators need to hear from people. As many of us as possible have to share our concerns at the state level.”

He said, “Hopefully we’re starting a new chapter as we try to figure out what works for us. But I don’t feel we have enough local expertise to make some of these decisions.”

He suggested that using a portion of the $66,000 budgeted for EMS service last year was not spent, and that roughly $25,000 be used to fund a consultant to assist the city as it goes through the process of preparing for the future.

Pete Kaczmarski, an employee of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, suggested that costs be shared among other EMS providers, making better use of those recommendations.

“We’ll need to evolve to meet our needs. It is likely that our model will look very much different than it is today,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “The demand for emergency medical service continues to rise. The numbers are not getting smaller, they’re getting bigger. The issue is real and it will be seen not just here but around the state and beyond. We’re not unique.”

Good news for city costs is the transfer of funds not spent in 2019 to fund projects in 2020. Among the allocations approved are $80,000 to cover overtime costs and employee retirement liabilities at the Waupun Police Department. The city also approved transferring $200,000 from TIF revenue to the Capital Improvement Fund; and $30,000 to the equipment replacement fund to cover a planned deficit in the 2020 budget.

