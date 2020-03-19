Waupun Correctional Employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAUPUN – An employee of Waupun Correctional Institution has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email the warden of the institution sent out to staff.

Brian Foster, the warden of Waupun Correctional Institution, sent out the email on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.

“Be assured we as a department and an institution are taking the situation very seriously,” Foster wrote in the email. “As everyone knows we are making many changes within the institution and we have implemented a significant cleaning process throughout the institution. Our priority is the safety of everyone, and we will continue to be proactive in our efforts as we deal with his ongoing issue.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, as of March 13 there were 1,232 inmates at Waupun Correctional.

Waupun Correctional had 316 correctional officers/sergeants, 147 non uniform staff and security officers and 107 non-union out posted staff, according to the 2019 Waupun Correctional annual report.

The email was shared on the WISPolitics.com website.

