Waupun Correctional inmates earn college degrees behind bars

There are roughly 75 persons in DOC custody currently enrolled in the program, including the 20 graduates. Each was held to the same admission standards Trinity applies to all students, including having at least a high school equivalency diploma.

Student speaker August C. Peters-White drew applause from the crowd when he said, “Let us, the finished product, be a symbol that those considered some of the worst of society can transform to some of the better of society.”

“Even though we have reached the point of graduation, we know graduating is not the end result. We will be at the beginning of being more exemplary, resilient, kinder, creative and empathetic, and practicing and building upon the beneficial things we have learned.”

Enrollment was offered to persons in DOC custody across the state, and the applicant pool narrowed down based on behavior and education. Fifteen of the 20 graduates of this first class are classified as minimum or medium security, and understood they would have to transfer to or remain at Waupun Correctional, a maximum-security institution, to take part in the program.