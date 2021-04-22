Waupun Council adds two new board members

WAUPUN — The Waupun City Council held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday night with two new members on board.

William Langford is now the District 3 alderman, taking the place of Ryan Mielke who chose not to run again. Rohn Bishop is taking the seat to represent District 5, filling a post created by Bobbie Vossekuil who chose not to run again. Mielke was appointed to his seat in 2012. Vossekuil was elected in 2017.

Retiring incumbents were thanked for their service and shared a few comments with their former colleagues.

“I enjoyed every minute of it and am glad to pass the torch along to the new individual here,” said Mielke.

“It was a learning experience for me I can tell you that,” said Vossekuil. “I never thought I’d be in politics but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed every member of the council and staff that I worked with.”

New members were sworn, as was Jason Westphal who won the race to represent District 1 as an incumbent.

Mayor Julie Nickel submitted a list of appointments, which will become official on May 2. They include the following: