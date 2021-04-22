Waupun Council adds two new board members

WAUPUN — The Waupun City Council held its reorganizational meeting Tuesday night with two new members on board.
William Langford is now the District 3 alderman, taking the place of Ryan Mielke who chose not to run again. Rohn Bishop is taking the seat to represent District 5, filling a post created by Bobbie Vossekuil who chose not to run again. Mielke was appointed to his seat in 2012. Vossekuil was elected in 2017.
Retiring incumbents were thanked for their service and shared a few comments with their former colleagues.
“I enjoyed every minute of it and am glad to pass the torch along to the new individual here,” said Mielke.
“It was a learning experience for me I can tell you that,” said Vossekuil. “I never thought I’d be in politics but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed every member of the council and staff that I worked with.”
New members were sworn, as was Jason Westphal who won the race to represent District 1 as an incumbent.
Mayor Julie Nickel submitted a list of appointments, which will become official on May 2. They include the following:
- Board of Public Works – Aldermen Pete Kaczmarski, Mike Matoushek and Jason Westpahl and citizens Dale Heeringa, Ryan Mielke, Gregg Zonnefeld and one vacant seat.
- Economic Development Committee – Aldermen Kaczmarski, Westphal and Bishop and economic development partner Jim Cleveland of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.
- Board of Review – Mayor Nickel, citizens Richard Steinbach, Jan Harmsen, Dylan Weber, Jon Dobbratz and Steve Buchholz.
- Utility Commission – Aldermen Langford, Bishop and Kaczmarski and citizens Jeff Homan, Joel Heeringa, Mike Thurmer and Nate Daane.
- Plan Commission – Mayor Nickel as chair, alderman Matoushek, Community Development Authority member Jill Vanderkin and citizens Elton Terbeest, Jerry Medema and Dobbratz.
- Police and Fire Commission – Citizens Zak Dickhut, Mike Thurmer, Teresa Heidemann, John Bett and Tara Rhodes.
- Transit Committee – Mayor Nickel, alderpersons Nancy Vanderkin, Kaczmarski and Langford.
- Zoning Board of Appeals – Alderman Westphal and citizens Mark Nickel, Derek Minnema, Rick Vanthoff, Weber and Patricia Beyer.
- Library Board – Schools designee Carrie Hintz, alderperson Vanderkin and citizens Bev Martens, Janet Gehl, Sandy Rohrer, Sadie Schultz and Jan Sullivan.
- Recreation and Wellness Board – Aldermen Matoushek, Langford and Bishop, Karen Gibbs of Church Health Services, Diane Posthuma of Waupun Memorial Hospital, Darian Schmitz of REACH Waupun, Terri Respalje of Waupun Food Pantry and citizens Sandy Buchholz and Linda Nickel.
- Business Improvement District – Business representatives Tyler Schulz, Rich Maltravers, Jonathan Leonard, Gary DeJager and Krista Bishop, and representatives at-large Austin Armga, Jodi Mallas. Kate Bresser and Teresa Ruch.
- Joint Review Board – School representatives Steven Hill and Hintze, Tech college representatives Bonnie Baerwald and Laura Schelter, Dodge County Board representative Russ Kottke, Fond du Lac County representatives Allen Buechel and Erin Gerred, municipal representative mayor Nickel and public member Nancy Vanderkin.
- Community Development Authority – Mayor Nickel as chair, alderperson Vanderkin, downtown representatives Sue Vandeberg and Casandra Verhage, community at-large members Derek Drews and Jill Vanderkin, and Business Improvement District representative DeJager.
A number of city officials and employees serve as ex-officio (non-voting, advisory) committee and board members.
City officials include Dan VandeZande, Kathy Schlieve, Angie Hull, Michelle Kast, Jeff Daane, Rachel Kaminski, BJ DeMaa, Scott Louden, Bret Jaeger and Sue Leahy. Waupun Utilities officials include Steve Brooks, Jeff Stanek and Steve Schramm.