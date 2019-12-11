Waupun council approves ATV/UTV use on city streets

Proof of insurance is required. Intoxicated driving is prohibited.

Mayor Julie Nickel had broken several tie votes in the past to allow further consideration of the move. Alderman Mike Matoushek spoke in favor of it, indicating a desire for approval among constituents in District 4.

“Since last time I was able to speak to many people through phone calls, e-mails and personal contact,” said Matoushek. “It was great to hear from them, and in the end the people for it outweigh the people against it.”

The votes fell as they have several times in the past, leaving Alderwoman Nancy Vanderkin in the position of either creating a tie or passing the measure. After asking if it would be possible for her to be excused, she cast an aye vote to render a 4-2 majority.

When the council adjourned Nickel warned, “Just so you know, you can’t go riding on city streets tonight. It will take a while before we get the signs up and then it will all be legal.”

About a dozen members of the Marshview Riders attended and were visibly excited about the decision. The group will pay to install required signs at entry points to the city -- which will take about three months to be completed.

