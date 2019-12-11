Waupun council approves ATV/UTV use on city streets

WAUPUN — Waupun will soon become ATV/UTV friendly, following city council approval of an all-terrain/utilitytask vehicle ordinance Tuesday night.
The vehicles will soon legally operate on city streets and on city-owned property, connecting Waupun to area trails and other routes.
An ordinance change has been debated for several months, with revisions related to speed, passengers, hours of operation and other details. City Attorney Daniel Vande Zande drafted the ordinance, consulting similar rules in Juneau and Richland Center. The idea for a Waupun ordinance was proposed by members of the Marshview Riders ATV Club.
In the final draft, Waupun’s ordinance includes rules for general operation, hours of use (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.), speed limits (from 25 mph where designated to a high of no more than 35 mph), absolute prohibition of carrying open intoxicants and mandatory use of protective headgear by both drivers and passengers.
Head gear for passengers was proposed Police Chief Scott Louden.
“Safety is always going to be most important to me,” Louden said at an earlier meeting. “That’s why I propose including head gear for passengers in Waupun.”
You have free articles remaining.
ATVs must be equipped with turn signals and brake lights. Drivers must be 16 or older and are required to carry a card indicating that they have received safety training (also a state requirement).
Proof of insurance is required. Intoxicated driving is prohibited.
Mayor Julie Nickel had broken several tie votes in the past to allow further consideration of the move. Alderman Mike Matoushek spoke in favor of it, indicating a desire for approval among constituents in District 4.
“Since last time I was able to speak to many people through phone calls, e-mails and personal contact,” said Matoushek. “It was great to hear from them, and in the end the people for it outweigh the people against it.”
The votes fell as they have several times in the past, leaving Alderwoman Nancy Vanderkin in the position of either creating a tie or passing the measure. After asking if it would be possible for her to be excused, she cast an aye vote to render a 4-2 majority.
When the council adjourned Nickel warned, “Just so you know, you can’t go riding on city streets tonight. It will take a while before we get the signs up and then it will all be legal.”
About a dozen members of the Marshview Riders attended and were visibly excited about the decision. The group will pay to install required signs at entry points to the city -- which will take about three months to be completed.