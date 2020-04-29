Waupun council approves bond issue: Sole bidder accepts city’s downgraded status

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAUPUN – Although the interest rate is not as low as expected, the issuance of Waupun’s $3.145 million general obligation refunding bonds was approved with a unanimous vote at the Waupun Council meeting Tuesday night.

A virtual meeting was held with veteran advisor Phil Cosson, of Ehlers Inc. explaining the logistics of Tuesday’s sale.

“It has been a wild ride in the financial markets and today was really no different,” Cosson said.

He said the bond purpose is to refinance a 2011 general obligation bond at a lower interest rate. The 2011 bond financed construction of a baseball field complex and nearby TID 5 projects. An unforeseen factor in Tuesday's sale was a $32 million plan to meet more stringent phosphorus discharge limits at the Waupun Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant. The wastewater project includes a 40-year loan of nearly $23 million with an interest rate of 2.375 percent, for an annual payment of nearly $890,000. A grant of nearly $9.5 million will help to cover the difference.

When a city issues more than $10 million in debt in a calendar year, a city like Waupun is categorized as “non-bank qualified.” The debt has a different tax treatment, which according to Cosson, attracts fewer bond bidders and results in a higher interest rate.