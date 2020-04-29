Waupun council approves bond issue: Sole bidder accepts city’s downgraded status

WAUPUN – Although the interest rate is not as low as expected, the issuance of Waupun’s $3.145 million general obligation refunding bonds was approved with a unanimous vote at the Waupun Council meeting Tuesday night.
A virtual meeting was held with veteran advisor Phil Cosson, of Ehlers Inc. explaining the logistics of Tuesday’s sale.
“It has been a wild ride in the financial markets and today was really no different,” Cosson said.
He said the bond purpose is to refinance a 2011 general obligation bond at a lower interest rate. The 2011 bond financed construction of a baseball field complex and nearby TID 5 projects. An unforeseen factor in Tuesday's sale was a $32 million plan to meet more stringent phosphorus discharge limits at the Waupun Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant. The wastewater project includes a 40-year loan of nearly $23 million with an interest rate of 2.375 percent, for an annual payment of nearly $890,000. A grant of nearly $9.5 million will help to cover the difference.
When a city issues more than $10 million in debt in a calendar year, a city like Waupun is categorized as “non-bank qualified.” The debt has a different tax treatment, which according to Cosson, attracts fewer bond bidders and results in a higher interest rate.
“We had four potential bidders set up but only one bid,” Cosson said. “(Robert W.) Baird of Milwaukee offered 2.4 percent interest, which was a little higher than we had hoped for at 2.2 percent. The challenge is your high debt burden. We see that credit challenge in many Wisconsin cities because you have very few options to raise money other than bond issues.”
The city still retains its A1 and stable ratings.
Cosson said, “While we hoped to have a few more bidders today we still ended up with a very good rate. It’s going to solve the issue for your 2021 (shortfall) payment and you’ll achieve savings throughout the life of the TID 5 district. Hopefully you’ll be able to close out that district earlier because of this.”
The bond issue is $310,000 less than originally planned. Interest savings over time total $228,000 rather than the originally projected $280,000.
A move to disband the Waupun’s Park and Recreation Bard and incorporate its duties into the Board of Public Works was approved with a unanimous vote. The board will include seven voting members including three alderpersons and four mayor-appointed citizens. City staff/department heads may attend as they wish or as requested by the board. The board would appoint its own chair and clerk.
“I think this change was a long time coming,” said Alderman Jason Westphal. “I’m very happy to see it.”
Aldermen approved moving Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Urban Non-Point Source Construction Grant funds from the Monroe Street Pond project to a smaller and less expensive pond at the corner of the Harmsen Avenue and Oak Lane. The DNR grant, if approved, will cover 50 percent of the nearly $156,000 cost.
Aldermen debated annual renewal license fees, knowing that many of the license holders are closed because of current and pending COVID-19 safer at home guidelines. Fees under consideration include Class A Liquor, Class B Liquor, Class A Beer, Class B, Operator (for bartenders), Soda, Dairy, Tobacco, Amusement and Junk Dealership. They range in price from $250 for Class B Liquor to $5 for Soda. License fees total more than $9,000 in annual city revenue.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is asking cities to lower their fees to the lowest allowable limit, and to waive fees that are not controlled by state law.
“We’ve been doing a lot of outreach to downtown and the community as a whole,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “We can tell you without a doubt that there are individuals who hold Class B licenses for liquor and beer that are highly impacted by the current COVID-19 situation. Eight of 14 have been permanently closed for an extended period of time without any sales at all. A good number remain closed with restricted revenue. Of those with restricted revenue 43 percent have reported declines in revenue of 75 to 80 percent.”
The council made a following recommendations:
- Class B Fermented Malt Beverage Retailer’s license fees will be waived.
- Beverage Operator’s license fees will be reduced to $10 per year.
- Class B Liquor license fees will be reduced to $50 per year.
- Soda license fees, dairy license fees and amusement license fees will be waived.
A resolution will be before the council at the May 12 meeting to adopt these temporary rates that will automatically expire on June 30, 2021.
City Clerk Angie Hull reminds all establishments that they will need to provide all license forms even though there may be no charge.
