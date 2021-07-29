Waupun council debates city needs: Funds continue to be tight in 2022 budget

“Grants and referendum was my vote,” said Nickel. “That’s where we are in today’s world. What we need at the police and fire building and the discussion of the senior center have been ongoing for some time. I also believe that consolidation of staff and where they need to be would be more helpful, especially as we look at any type of expansion at the Fire and Safety Building. Moving City Hall together with them would be, I think the best way for staff to get information back and forth and keep everything in one building, so to speak.”

Alderpersons agreed that a referendum might be the best option. It was agreed that the Committee of the Whole (the entire council) will be best suited to determine how to proceed, and with what goals in mind. Special meetings will be held for that purpose in the future.

“We really need to get this going considering the referendum would be in April,” said Alderman Pete Kaczmarski.

Schlieve and council members agreed.