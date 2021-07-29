Waupun council debates city needs: Funds continue to be tight in 2022 budget

WAUPUN – The city of Waupun has a number of high priorities to address, including roads, facilities, equipment and employee attraction and retention.
All of them cost money, which is what the city council discussed Tuesday night. Included in that discussion is the potential building of a new multi-purpose facility, and holding a referendum to see what local voters think of the idea.
A facilities tour was held recently, followed by a survey of what alderpersons believe are top priorities. Survey results indicated the Public Safety Building, the Senior Center and City Hall need the most urgent attention.
“I don’t know that there’s anything radical that came out of this survey that was overly surprising,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “What we wanted to do was try to capture your thoughts from that moment in time and see directionally what you see as priorities so that we can devise a strategy overall. No surprise the top priorities identified were the public safety building and the senior center. City Hall and the DPW garage were evenly ranked.”
Priority of investment (potential spending) was similarly ranked. An individual item also ranked highly is the break room at the DPW garage, protecting the welfare of DPW crew members in a cramped, poorly ventilated space. The senior center was labelled as least well equipped to fill its mission.
Regarding the latter Schlieve said, “Our best option may be a multi-purpose building.”
That building could be the current city hall, the former Waupun Christian School, or a new facility depending on what voters would decide.
Americans with Disabilities Act updates to all buildings are also deemed top priorities.
A $1 million project to replace and upgrade boilers and air conditioning at the landmark City Hall is non-negotiable.
“We’d never want to tear this down,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “It’s our downtown icon. It’s our most prominent building.”
A top idea for funding sources include grants.
“As it relates to grants we’ve identified one,” said Schlieve. “The Community Development Block Grant Public Facility Grant we qualify for the Senior Center. Overall we do not qualify because our LMI (low to moderate income) index is not at a high enough level. That’s a great thing for Waupun, but it’s a challenge when you want to seek grant funding.”
Regarding consolidation of needs Schlieve said, “There’s no one building that can house multiple functions at this point that has the space. That would require an investment of some type. The idea here is, would it be cheaper to have one multi-use building or what else could we do?”
“Grants and referendum was my vote,” said Nickel. “That’s where we are in today’s world. What we need at the police and fire building and the discussion of the senior center have been ongoing for some time. I also believe that consolidation of staff and where they need to be would be more helpful, especially as we look at any type of expansion at the Fire and Safety Building. Moving City Hall together with them would be, I think the best way for staff to get information back and forth and keep everything in one building, so to speak.”
Alderpersons agreed that a referendum might be the best option. It was agreed that the Committee of the Whole (the entire council) will be best suited to determine how to proceed, and with what goals in mind. Special meetings will be held for that purpose in the future.
“We really need to get this going considering the referendum would be in April,” said Alderman Pete Kaczmarski.
Schlieve and council members agreed.
Director of Public Works Jeff Daane presented street and equipment replacement plans, again with concerns that large projects will need to have either a revenue or borrowing plan in place to pay for them. Finance accountant Michelle Kast said the annual capital improvement levy of $300,000 will not be enough to maintain city streets at an adequate level. It is the goal to replace or maintain two miles of the city’s 50 miles of roadways per year, with only one mile currently achieved.
A wheel tax was only briefly considered and was rejected. Other sources of funding have not been discovered, except perhaps a transportation utility yet to be outlined.
Police Chief Scott Louden reported that while a new police officer is being hired, another member of the force will be leaving. The struggle to recruit and retain officers is ongoing, with the city committing to hire up to a maximum of 18 officers recently approved. The shortage is ongoing, with many area police forces experiencing similar difficulties.
A conditional use permit was granted to Raven Whisper to operate a dog grooming business out of her home at 329 S. Watertown St. The permit was granted with the proviso that she get letters from her neighbors stating they have no objection and that parking and noise issues do not arise. Signage is another concern, although Whisper stated that she does not intend to have a sign. A yearly inspection of the premises is required.