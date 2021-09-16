Waupun Council talks referendum: Capital projects present growing challenges

WAUPUN – With an ever-growing list of urgent needs and ever-increasing costs, the Waupun City Council is considering what it considers to be its only option – a referendum to allow borrowing to meet those needs.
The council discussed some of its options Tuesday night at City Hall. The center of discussion was a chart showing available debt capacity, which currently stands at $6.7 million, and a total of $40.2 million in capital needs, or six times available capacity. The $6.7 million figure is the largest amount that could be raised in 2021 using property taxes, per city policy.
“Our capacity does change over time,” said Finance Accountant Michelle Kast. “As we make payment we have less debt that’s out there and the capacity would rise, or if we borrow more our capacity would drop.”
As an example the $6.7 million figure could potentially rise to $8.1 million in 2022, including approximately $1.5 million that will be repaid in 2021.
A Transportation Utility could also reduce the need for borrowing by directing more funds to street needs.
“It’s a moving target,” added Kast. “Prioritization will be important in the piece of borrowing. We can borrow and we will borrow, but we can’t borrow $40 million all at once. We can chip away at it, however.”
A referendum could allow the city to address more of those needs in a timely manner without relying on a single year’s tax levy. Borrowing would spread levy impact over the years of a bond issue, within state and stricter city proscribed levy limits.
City debt includes bond issues which will be paid off in 2028 for the Municipal Pool, in 2029 for Madison street reconstruction and in 2031 for the Public Safety Building.
A recent tour of city facilities found the most urgent needs at the Public Safety Building, the Senior Center and City Hall. Discussion at that time focused on whether fixing existing facilities is preferable to building new. It was stated at that time that City Hall will be repaired and used in some form due to its beauty and historical importance.
On the list of capital needs is:
- physical facilities, 16.6 million;
- streets, $6.6 million
- storm water, $8.4 million
- equipment replacement, $3.1 million
- economic development, $5 million
- parks, $500,000.
Figures can and will change as more definite totals are attached. The parks budget, for example, does not include the conversion of McCune Beach into a nature area — a project long anticipated but not deemed a priority at this time
“If you’re constructing something you’re going to have to pay,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Ultimately our big goal is to do it all, but in what time frame?”
While the focus and amount of the borrowing has yet to be established, the city must also determine when the referendum question will be asked.