Waupun Council talks referendum: Capital projects present growing challenges

WAUPUN – With an ever-growing list of urgent needs and ever-increasing costs, the Waupun City Council is considering what it considers to be its only option – a referendum to allow borrowing to meet those needs.

The council discussed some of its options Tuesday night at City Hall. The center of discussion was a chart showing available debt capacity, which currently stands at $6.7 million, and a total of $40.2 million in capital needs, or six times available capacity. The $6.7 million figure is the largest amount that could be raised in 2021 using property taxes, per city policy.

“Our capacity does change over time,” said Finance Accountant Michelle Kast. “As we make payment we have less debt that’s out there and the capacity would rise, or if we borrow more our capacity would drop.”

As an example the $6.7 million figure could potentially rise to $8.1 million in 2022, including approximately $1.5 million that will be repaid in 2021.

A Transportation Utility could also reduce the need for borrowing by directing more funds to street needs.

“It’s a moving target,” added Kast. “Prioritization will be important in the piece of borrowing. We can borrow and we will borrow, but we can’t borrow $40 million all at once. We can chip away at it, however.”