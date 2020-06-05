Waupun creates memorable graduation; Video, home visits counter COVID loss

WAUPUN — The year 2020 will be memorable in many ways for Waupun High School seniors — both because and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since schools were closed, all extracurricular activities were canceled. Teachers improved their online teaching skills and students took lessons from home. Seniors also missed out on a quarter-year of honors and farewells. They are capping their academic careers without traditional milestones.
But thanks to the efforts of school staff, parents and members of the community, graduates will celebrate. Waupun High School will hold a virtual graduation this Sunday via YouTube. The event will feature pre-recorded speeches, diploma presentations and a sense of “Warrior Pride” with friends and family.
Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Principal Erin Siedschlag shared some of the frustrations and triumphs of the past several months, and her optimism that this year’s graduation will be one to remember.
“It has been a long hard road, but I’m very proud of how our school and our district has responded to our graduates,” she said. “We had signs and T-shirts printed for them and handed them out in early May. Community members even ran an “Adopt a Senior” program doing special things for students to help make this year special for them. In late May were sent out a list to our coaches and staff and asked them to sign up to go and have a socially distant graduation celebration. Those special at-home presentations would be held for each of the seniors in their own front yards.”
Response was immediate.
“Kids and staff were so great,” said Siedschlag. “They signed up for the opportunity in something like a day. We had expected that it would take a few days and we would have to call some people, but it was amazing how they responded. We almost had to put a limit on how many staff could participate because so many people wanted to do it.”
Only a few of the 145 total class body chose not to participate.
After the go-ahead was certain school representatives were scheduled to meet with would-be graduates at a prearranged date and time. Students wore their caps and gowns. Each graduate received a class flower. Diplomas – not yet valid — were handed to them by whomever the students chose. Photos were taken and everything was recorded on video.
Class of 2020 members had earlier chosen their class flower – a Coral Rose; and motto, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined,” from Henry David Thoreau.
The videos that were made, along with recorded speeches of the “Virtual Graduation” will be shared this Sunday at 2 p.m. Parents have been notified how they and their families might watch the final edit of the presentations at https://youtu.be/r4ah9hbnyAk.
Although in-person graduations are being discouraged, Waupun may still consider such an event later this summer.
“An in-person ceremony is not off the table,” said Siedschlag. “We will continue to follow the guidance from our local health departments, state health departmen, and district administration as we continue to evaluate the safety of holding an in person ceremony. We really want to do what’s in the best interest of everyone involved. At this point we’re just saying ‘We’ll see.’”
“We may have more information about an in-person ceremony in a week but I don’t have an answer to that question right now,” said Waupun Superintendent Steven Hill. “Right now we have a wonderful virtual ceremony planned that we’re sure everyone will enjoy.”
