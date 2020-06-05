Waupun creates memorable graduation; Video, home visits counter COVID loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN — The year 2020 will be memorable in many ways for Waupun High School seniors — both because and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since schools were closed, all extracurricular activities were canceled. Teachers improved their online teaching skills and students took lessons from home. Seniors also missed out on a quarter-year of honors and farewells. They are capping their academic careers without traditional milestones.

But thanks to the efforts of school staff, parents and members of the community, graduates will celebrate. Waupun High School will hold a virtual graduation this Sunday via YouTube. The event will feature pre-recorded speeches, diploma presentations and a sense of “Warrior Pride” with friends and family.

Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Principal Erin Siedschlag shared some of the frustrations and triumphs of the past several months, and her optimism that this year’s graduation will be one to remember.