Waupun crossing flags installed: Move to improve downtown safety

WAUPUN – The Waupun Community Coalition on Aging recently announced the installation of pedestrian crossing flags at three intersections along Main Street -- at Fond du Lac, Mill and Harris streets.

Pedestrians can grab a bright yellow flag, hold it high and draw attention so vehicles slow down as they cross the road.

“We have long heard the concerns about crossing Main Street, and we’re hoping these flags will help”, said Mayor Julie Nickel. “As part of the work being done by the city’s Department of Public Works and the WCCA, this is one example of a low-cost, highly-effective strategy for improving pedestrian safety for all ages within the community. This project was also an opportunity for the two groups to collaborate with Warrior Fabrication Lab at Waupun Area High School for the creation and fabrication of the flags.”

The mission of the WCCA is to enhance the lives of people 55-plus with meaningful programs, resources, and connections so together all citizens can live and age strong in Waupun. Since the Waupun Senior Center is located on Main Street, the pairing of crossing flags and safety makes sense, according to Waupun Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.