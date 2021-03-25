Waupun crossing flags installed: Move to improve downtown safety

WAUPUN – The Waupun Community Coalition on Aging recently announced the installation of pedestrian crossing flags at three intersections along Main Street -- at Fond du Lac, Mill and Harris streets.
Pedestrians can grab a bright yellow flag, hold it high and draw attention so vehicles slow down as they cross the road.
“We have long heard the concerns about crossing Main Street, and we’re hoping these flags will help”, said Mayor Julie Nickel. “As part of the work being done by the city’s Department of Public Works and the WCCA, this is one example of a low-cost, highly-effective strategy for improving pedestrian safety for all ages within the community. This project was also an opportunity for the two groups to collaborate with Warrior Fabrication Lab at Waupun Area High School for the creation and fabrication of the flags.”
The mission of the WCCA is to enhance the lives of people 55-plus with meaningful programs, resources, and connections so together all citizens can live and age strong in Waupun. Since the Waupun Senior Center is located on Main Street, the pairing of crossing flags and safety makes sense, according to Waupun Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.
“This kind of project has been done in other parts of the state and country with a lot of success,” she said. “Adding flags at the three intersections will definitely create safer street crossing opportunities.”
“Due to the speeds, and previous pedestrian-vehicle crashes, the city originally applied for the AARP Community Challenge grant in 2019 for the installation of pedestrian crossing beacons and enhanced crosswalks at Main and Fond du Lac and at Main and Mill,” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “Though unsuccessful in obtaining the grant, city staff looked at the pedestrian crossing flags as an option.”
At the July 9, 2019, Board of Public Works meeting, staff presented the idea and added the location of Main and Harris streets. The three intersections were chosen based on public feedback. The recommendation was approved.
Daane said traffic counts stand around 12,000 vehicles per day along Main Street (Highway 49). From 2014 to 2018, the section of Main Street between Fond du Lac and Mill streets had four reported pedestrian-vehicle crashes, one being at the Mill Street/Main Street intersection.
The cost of the materials was covered by the Healthy Aging in Rural Towns grant the city received to cover the work being done by the WCCA. The Waupun Department of Public Works reached out to a variety of suppliers and the average quote was $26 per flag. The cost with Warrior Fabrication was $5.30 per flag. The total cost was $350 for 50 flags and the six holders.
The city was ready to install the flags last year, but with COVID-19 challenges in place, installation was delayed until recently.
Area citizens, many who have shared their own stories about collisions and close calls, have shared support for the move.
“So far we have received positive feedback,” said Van Buren. “Members of the community are thankful for the option.”
She advised pedestrians to wave the flags high to insure that motorists have ample time to slow down and stop. She also warned walkers to watch for motorists passing stopped cars on the right – another potential danger observed on Thursday.
“According to state law, pedestrians have the legal right of way in crosswalks, and drivers have to stop to allow them to pass safely from one side of the road to the other,” said Chief of Police Scott Louden. “Obviously, following posted speed limits (25 mph on Main Street) helps everyone to be safe, and drivers are encouraged to do that as well.”
He said, “I like these flags. They raise awareness and will help to create a safer environment. People just need to take their time in a well-travelled area like downtown. That’s what it comes down to.”
For more information on the pedestrian crossing flags, or about the work of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging email sarah@cityofwaupun.org.