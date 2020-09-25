Waupun dad opens CBD shop: Supplement has dramatic affect on ailing daughter

He is quick to answer criticisms that CBD doesn’t work for some people by questioning what they got and how they used it. According to Guimarais, many companies have produced low quality, diluted products or have used only a portion of the healing ingredients being marketed.

He has seen the positives firsthand, however, and believes CBD has far-reaching benefits for many.

“I have no doubt that what I’ve used and my daughter has used works absolutely,” said Guimarais. “”I’m also a believer in using the entire plant for best results. In my experience you need it all to get the most out of using it.”

He is not aiming at having the most products or the most expensive ones, only the best.

“I don’t want to have $30,000 worth of inventory sitting there waiting to sell,” he said. “I want to carry the products people like and they know will work for them. I want very specific stuff that’s going to work. It’s not everyone who will be coming in. It’s just a specific group of people that are looking for alternative medicine. When they find what they’re looking for, they’re going to stick with it. I will have those products here for them, at a price that they can appreciate.”

To order or obtain more information visit thegardenofherb.com or email thegardenofherb@gmail.com.

