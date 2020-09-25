Waupun dad opens CBD shop: Supplement has dramatic affect on ailing daughter

WAUPUN — Hemp products are precious to one father and daughter, and that has led that dad to take the leap from consumer to shop owner.
Jose Guimarais plans to open “The Garden of Herb” on Oct. 1 at 425 E. Main St. in downtown Waupun.
He moved to Waupun when he was five years old and graduated through the Waupun public school system. It was only recently, when his job with an area high tech firm ended, that he decided to make a big switch in career paths.
He said he learned to appreciate the benefits of using CBD oil when dealing with his 8-year-old daughter’s health challenges.
“She has special needs and is paraplegic,” he said. “When she was a baby she needed medication for seizures and the side effects required other medications. My now ex-wife and I were looking for alternative medicines and had heard good things about CBD.”
Around that time they watched a documentary about CBD (Cannabidiol), CBC, CBG and other phytocompounds that were dramatically helping a girl with the same issues.
“We started using the weakest stuff we could find and very quickly it started to work for her,” Guimarais said. “She’s not on a single medication now.”
With the arrival of COVID-19, Guimarais lost his job. He met constant rejection from the many places where he applied. As months passed, he thought more about the herb.
“I gained all kinds of CBD knowledge and got to know a lot of people in the industry,” Guimarais said. “I knew it worked for my daughter. I saw it firsthand. Finally I said, ‘Why not?’”
In June, he started considering it as a career opportunity, followed by filing as a Limited Liability Company (LLC) in July. Everything seemed to fall into place and by August he had launched his online business.
Feedback led him to consider opening a shop. Looking at downtown Waupun buildings led to a connection with a woman who had recently closed her shop, as well as the building’s owner.
“Everything in my life led to this place,” Guimarais said. “I don’t know why, but here I am opening up a shop.”
Having a new business in downtown, especially during the COVID 19 pandemic, is especially heartening to members of the local business community.
“We’re very excited to see this coming,” said Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Casey DesPres. “He’s going to be a great addition to the downtown area. He’s got a great story, he’s very passionate about it and he has a lot of knowledge as well. We believe he’ll do really great there.”
Mayor Julie Nickel is glad not only to see a downtown storefront filled, but for another source of supplements for those who could benefit from them.
“I know quite a few people who swear by those products, which are becoming more and more popular,” said Nickel. “With all the improvements going on with downtown buildings, new benches, banners from the high school kids and other improvements, downtown is looking better and better. There are a lot of other things that are coming soon, and we’re glad that The Garden of Herb will be a part of it.”
Inventory at the shop will include everything with CBD; topicals (creams and ointments), edibles (gummies and capsules), smokables (pre-rolled cigarettes and flower heads), tinctures and oils.
“We’re trying to sell anything you can turn CBD into,” Guimarais said.
He is keen to sell Wisconsin-grown products, and is eager to point out that this area has a long history of growing and processing hemp. In fact, some older residents still recall the thriving industry that until recently had disappeared.
“Almost everything is local so I can go to the farm and talk to the farmers,” said Guimarais. “As long as things are documented and THC (the compound that makes people high) is less than 0.3 percent it should pass any legal test.”
Online sales have been going well, and customer response has already been positive.
“I’ve learned since I started online that many customers want to see a physical store,” said Guimarais. “Especially older customers who don’t feel comfortable being online, which works fine for me.”
He is quick to answer criticisms that CBD doesn’t work for some people by questioning what they got and how they used it. According to Guimarais, many companies have produced low quality, diluted products or have used only a portion of the healing ingredients being marketed.
He has seen the positives firsthand, however, and believes CBD has far-reaching benefits for many.
“I have no doubt that what I’ve used and my daughter has used works absolutely,” said Guimarais. “”I’m also a believer in using the entire plant for best results. In my experience you need it all to get the most out of using it.”
He is not aiming at having the most products or the most expensive ones, only the best.
“I don’t want to have $30,000 worth of inventory sitting there waiting to sell,” he said. “I want to carry the products people like and they know will work for them. I want very specific stuff that’s going to work. It’s not everyone who will be coming in. It’s just a specific group of people that are looking for alternative medicine. When they find what they’re looking for, they’re going to stick with it. I will have those products here for them, at a price that they can appreciate.”
To order or obtain more information visit thegardenofherb.com or email thegardenofherb@gmail.com.
