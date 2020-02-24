Waupun dryer fire causes damage

WAUPUN -- The Waupun Fire Department responded to a dryer fire at Waupun Laundry, 26 Brandon St., at 5:53 p.m., Sunday.

Upon arrival, fire was visible in a dryer and smoke was filling the building. An occupant in the building attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before crews arrived but was unsuccessful. It took crews an hour to put out the fire and make sure that there was no further danger.

The building is owned by Dykstra Properties and the building was being used at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to evacuate the building before firefighters arrived. The building sustained smoke damage and the dryer sustained severe damage.

The contents in the dryer were destroyed.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Waupun Police Department and Lifestar Ambulance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

