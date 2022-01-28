Waupun EMR program ready to get started: Emergency Medical Responders go online Feb. 1

WAUPUN -- After a year of planning and eight months of training, the Waupun Fire Department will begin offering Emergency Medical Responder services in the city of Waupun starting Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Responders are part of the overall Emergency Medical Services system and are dispatched when the ambulance is called to provide initial patient care until the ambulance arrives or assist paramedics once they arrive. EMRs can perform a variety of life-saving interventions such as bleeding control, defibrillation, rescue breathing and administering certain medications depending upon their training and medical protocols.

“We have been blessed with an amazing group of individuals who want to give back to their community,” said Waupun Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director B.J. DeMaa. “This group of 11 has been working hard on schooling and training in preparation for this day and they are ready to get going.”

“Over time, we’ve been seeing a very consistent uptick in ambulance calls,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve in February of 2021. “We really began tracking this about 18 months prior, and during the fourth quarter of 2020 911 calls rose 30 percent over the same time period from the previous year.”

Calls to Department of Corrections facilities also increased, rising 25 percent during the same time frame.

The city of Waupun is the hub of the Waupun Ambulance District within Fond du Lac County. The city contracts with Lifestar Ambulance for service. The service territory of that district not only covers the city of Waupun but also the townships of Alto, Metomen, Oakfield, Springvale, and Waupun, and the villages of Brandon and Oakfield. The Dodge County township of Chester and northeast portion of the town of Trenton also fall within this district. In the last year, the district has experienced an 18 percent increase in 911 ambulance calls. These trends were occurring even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Within any ambulance system, opportunities are going to exist where call volume exceeds your ambulance capacity,” said DeMaa. “Every EMS agency has different processes in place to fill these coverage gaps and what we’ve experienced is that they are filled by requesting an ambulance from another community. This can lead to a delay in medical care from trained personnel by as much as 20 to 30 minutes. We owe it to our citizens to ensure no gaps exist when they call 911. Lifestar Emergency Medical Services remains as the contracted paramedic service in the Waupun Ambulance District and we believe our EMRs will strengthen the overall EMS system in the City of Waupun.”

DeMaa said members of Waupun’s fire department and individuals in the community have inquired in the past about a city-run EMR program. The establishment of an EMS service in Waupun is proof of their sincerity and willingness to serve.

“What we’re trying to do is look at intermediate or supplemental services to provide the service that the community needs and deserves — without financially overburdening people and making sure that we’re in step with what the actual demand is,” said Schlieve.

Schlieve repeated that EMRs will supplement Lifestar’s services, not replace them.

A total of $77,000 is budgeted for 2022, with an EMR vehicle purchased for just over $20,000.

In April 2021, the council approved use of the stipend model in which compensation expenses are fixed and have been tiered based on the percentage of calls an individual makes. An hourly model contains more variables as employees would be paid per call.

Waupun budgeted for an average of three responders per call, however that number could be higher based on the call type.

The American Rescue Plan Act serves as a potential funding mechanism for the first three to four years of the program.

