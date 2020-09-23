Waupun family open CBD after personal appreciation

“I don’t want to have $30,000 worth of inventory sitting there waiting to sell,” he said. “I want to carry the products people like and they know will work for them. I don’t want people to come in and see rows and rows of products. I want very specific stuff that’s going to work and I don’t need a ton of it. I just need to have the people come in that want it – that are looking for the alternative and something that’s going to work. It’s not everyone who will be coming in. It’s just a specific group of people that are looking for alternative medicine. When they find what they’re looking for, they’re going to stick with it. I will have those products here for them, at a reasonable price that they can appreciate.”