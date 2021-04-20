Waupun Fine Arts lists events

Waupun Fine Arts recently announced its season of concerts and arts events.

“There are arts for everyone in 2021 as WFA continues their dedication to promoting and sponsoring local arts and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” said events promoter Lori Page.

Beginning June 5, “Art All Around” features an open house, local artist exhibit, creative exchange and door prize drawing at a new downtown venue. This year the event will be held at the new Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce offices at 321 E. Main St. The free public event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The concert series begins with the Del Rays on July 1 with favorite hits from the 1950s to 1970s. July 8 features the Genesee Ridge Bluegrass Band with hard-driving instrumentals and four-part harmonies. Super Vinyl brings a variety of classic rock roots sounds on July 15 and on July 22 the Cajun Strangers will provide Louisiana dance music. The concerts close on July 29 with Remington’s Ride singing and playing vintage western swing, rockabilly and more.

“In keeping with the focus of WFA, these Thursday in July concerts provide a variety of musical entertainment featuring local and area performers with a variety of styles, bringing music for all to enjoy,” said Page.

