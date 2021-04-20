Waupun Fine Arts lists events

Waupun Fine Arts recently announced its season of concerts and arts events.
“There are arts for everyone in 2021 as WFA continues their dedication to promoting and sponsoring local arts and artists of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” said events promoter Lori Page.
Beginning June 5, “Art All Around” features an open house, local artist exhibit, creative exchange and door prize drawing at a new downtown venue. This year the event will be held at the new Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce offices at 321 E. Main St. The free public event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The concert series begins with the Del Rays on July 1 with favorite hits from the 1950s to 1970s. July 8 features the Genesee Ridge Bluegrass Band with hard-driving instrumentals and four-part harmonies. Super Vinyl brings a variety of classic rock roots sounds on July 15 and on July 22 the Cajun Strangers will provide Louisiana dance music. The concerts close on July 29 with Remington’s Ride singing and playing vintage western swing, rockabilly and more.
“In keeping with the focus of WFA, these Thursday in July concerts provide a variety of musical entertainment featuring local and area performers with a variety of styles, bringing music for all to enjoy,” said Page.
The concerts are held at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St. with the rain venue at Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St. Concessions are available at 5:30 p.m. and the performances begin at 6:30. Patrons are urged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Picnic tables are available. A free will offering will be taken.
The Fine Art and Craft Fair is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair features an array of fine art and crafts by local and area artists for purchase. Scotty Meyer returns as featured musician on vocals and guitar.
On Oct. 15 and 16 the Waupun Community Players will add a touch of theater to the season – yet to be named — at the Waupun City Hall Auditorium.
Rounding out the season will be a Halloween Bash Oct. 23, at Bridges at the Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road. Noyz Boyz and Gyrlz will perform with a 10-piece horn band, three vocalists and sounds of 1960s to 1990s including rock, funk and blues. There will also be a costume contest, light snacks and a cash bar. Tickets will be for sale July 1 at www.hometowntickets.com.
Page expressed her thanks to the events’ many sponsors and to the patrons who attend them.
“We are grateful to the community and appreciate the successes that they bring,” said Page. “Their support makes it all possible, and I urge everyone to check us out during this very exciting and active season.”
All events are COVID-19 dependent.