Waupun Fire Department responds to barn fire
Waupun Fire Department responds to barn fire

WAUPUN – Waupun Fire Department responded to a barn fire at N10533 Highway 151 at 1:31 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported the fire.

According to the press release from the Waupun Fire Department, upon arrival crews encountered two buildings that were fully engulfed and a third building that was in immediate danger. Waupun fire crews were able to knock down the fire before it extended to the third building.

Due to the storage of round bales in one of the buildings, extensive overhaul was required to ensure the fire wouldn’t rekindle. The crews were on scene for about three hours.

The property is owned by Larry and Karen Hopp. Two out-buildings, a 30’ x 60’ shed used to store round bales and 20’ x 30’ garage, were destroyed. A 50’ x 80’ pole shed, which housed numerous pieces of farm and personal equipment, sustained minor damage due to fire and heat from the other structures. Damage estimates at this time are unknown. No firefighters or individuals at the scene were hurt.

Agencies assisting included fire departments from: Alto, Beaver Dam, Brandon/Fairwater, Brownsville, Burnett, Fox Lake, Lamartine, Oakfield, Waupun and RIT District 4; the Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance, and Alliant Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time.

