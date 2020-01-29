Waupun Fire Department responds to early morning fire

WAUPUN -- The Waupun Fire Department responded to a barn fire at W9551 Highway AW at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday after a passer-by noticed the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived the barn was fully engulfed and there had been significant structural collapse. It took crews seven hours to put out the fire and insure there were no residual flames.

A large number of round hay bales extended fire suppression operations.

The building is owned by the State of Wisconsin and was primarily used for the storage of equipment and goods used for the raising of dairy animals. A total of 45 cows were in a different building on the property and were not harmed during the incident.

The barn is considered a total loss. No firefighters were hurt during operations.

Agencies assisting at the scene included fire departments from Alto, Beaver Dam, Brandon/Fairwater, Brownsville, Burnett, Cambria, Fox Lake, Grand River, Lamartine, Oakfield, the Town of Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac County RIT District 4, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Dodge County DCERT, Dodge County Highway Department, Lifestar Ambulance, and Waupun Department of Public Works.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious.

