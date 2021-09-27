Waupun Fire Department responds to house fire Friday

WAUPUN -- At approximately 1:43 p.m. on Friday a deputy from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was passing by a residence at N4129 Highway 26 in the Township of Waupun, when he observed smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-story residence.
At the same time the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began taking multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at that location.
Additional deputies along with the Waupun Country Fire Department were dispatched. The deputy on scene observed two occupants still inside the residence that were unable to safely exit due to smoke and flames blocking the exits. The deputy was able to utilize a tool to break open a window and safely remove a 66-year-old male and his 31-year-old son, both of whom reside at the residence.
Upon arrival Waupun Fire Department crews and mutual aid departments worked to stop the spread of the fire which had extended from the garage into the house and attic areas. Firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours working on fire suppression and overhaul. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.
Through investigation it was determined that a lawn mower had been parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door. The lawn mower started on fire, which quickly spread to the residence and attached garage. As a result the entire structure sustained significant damage and is considered a complete loss.
The 66-year-old male sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.
The following fire departments assisted at the scene; Alto, Oakfield, Brandon-Fairwater, Town of Fond du Lac, City of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Lomira, Knowles, Fox Lake, Brownsville, Lamartine, Eden, St. Cloud and LifeStar Ambulance. The Fond du Lac County Highway Department and Alliant Energy also assisted.
Highway 26 was closed between highways TC and 151 for approximately five hours during the incident.