Waupun Fire Department responds to house fire Friday

WAUPUN -- At approximately 1:43 p.m. on Friday a deputy from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was passing by a residence at N4129 Highway 26 in the Township of Waupun, when he observed smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-story residence.

At the same time the Fond du Lac County Communications Center began taking multiple 911 calls of a structure fire at that location.

Additional deputies along with the Waupun Country Fire Department were dispatched. The deputy on scene observed two occupants still inside the residence that were unable to safely exit due to smoke and flames blocking the exits. The deputy was able to utilize a tool to break open a window and safely remove a 66-year-old male and his 31-year-old son, both of whom reside at the residence.

Upon arrival Waupun Fire Department crews and mutual aid departments worked to stop the spread of the fire which had extended from the garage into the house and attic areas. Firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours working on fire suppression and overhaul. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.