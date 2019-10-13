The Waupun Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a potential gas leak at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
According to a press release from Agnesian HealthCare, staff at the hospital became aware there was an issue after a boiler sounded a fault alarm. Waupun Fire and Alliant Energy responded, and the source of the fault alarm was quickly addressed.
The all-clear was given by Waupun Fire Department officials and all normal hospital operations resumed.
There was no patients, visitors or staff at risk, according to the press release.
