The Waupun Fire Department responded Sunday morning to a potential gas leak at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

According to a press release from Agnesian HealthCare, staff at the hospital became aware there was an issue after a boiler sounded a fault alarm. Waupun Fire and Alliant Energy responded, and the source of the fault alarm was quickly addressed.

The all-clear was given by Waupun Fire Department officials and all normal hospital operations resumed.  

There was no patients, visitors or staff at risk, according to the press release.

