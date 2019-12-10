Waupun fire/police host ‘Breakfast with Santa;' First-time event is set for Saturday morning

WAUPUN – Waupun's Avenue of Angels holiday line-up will include a new event Saturday as the Waupun Police and Fire Departments host a Breakfast with Santa.

The morning of fun will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Rock River Country Club, 700 County Park Road, with proceeds to benefit the Waupun Food Pantry.

The idea for the event originated with police and fire department staff.

“We’ve got a couple people who had attended other breakfast with santa events and they thought it would be really neat for us to do something like that here,” said Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa. “They set it up to benefit the Waupun Food Pantry, and they put in a lot of work to make it happen.”

According to DeMaa, countless hours have been dedicated to organizing the morning.

“They have invested a ton of time between themselves, the backers at Fox Valley Savings Bank and The Rock Country Club and all the others who have helped.”