Waupun fire/police host ‘Breakfast with Santa;' First-time event is set for Saturday morning

WAUPUN – Waupun's Avenue of Angels holiday line-up will include a new event Saturday as the Waupun Police and Fire Departments host a Breakfast with Santa.
The morning of fun will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Rock River Country Club, 700 County Park Road, with proceeds to benefit the Waupun Food Pantry.
The idea for the event originated with police and fire department staff.
“We’ve got a couple people who had attended other breakfast with santa events and they thought it would be really neat for us to do something like that here,” said Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa. “They set it up to benefit the Waupun Food Pantry, and they put in a lot of work to make it happen.”
According to DeMaa, countless hours have been dedicated to organizing the morning.
“They have invested a ton of time between themselves, the backers at Fox Valley Savings Bank and The Rock Country Club and all the others who have helped.”
Each donation of a non-perishable food item will allow a child to be entered into a drawing for a ride with Santa in a fire truck or in a police cruiser. Winning children will get a ride from The Rock to the Police/Fire Department to pick up Santa, and back to The Rock. Upon arrival Santa will meet with children to hear their holiday wish lists.
Activities scheduled all morning include cookie decorating, coloring, a “Jingle Bell Singalong,” and “Write a Letter to Santa.” (Santa will respond to each letter he receives).
Breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. includes French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, fruit, yogurt, sausage, milk and coffee.
Admission is $8 for anyone age 2and up. Infants under a year of age that will be on an adult’s lap are free. Tickets can be purchased at Waupun City Hall. If paying with a card there is a 2.75 percent service charge. Seating is limited, so advance purchase is recommended.
“It’s a great opportunity to come out, have some fun and support a worthy cause,” said DeMaa. “It also give police and firefighters a chance to talk to the kids in a non-emergency situation. Of course they also get to see Santa, which is their favorite part!”