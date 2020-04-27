Waupun Food Pantry follows Christian values: Director, volunteers treat needy with respect

WAUPUN – Waupun Food Pantry Director Terri Respalje has known hard times.
She has fought to raise four children while not receiving support for the first two. She has been lost in the world of drinking and drugs. She has been on the receiving end of charity and felt the shame of being unable to provide for her family.
That’s why she understands the plight of those in need, and that guides every aspect of how she and her volunteers treat them. That’s why many of them are her friends.
Testimonials are many, as seen on the Waupun Food Pantry Facebook page:
"Terri and the food pantry are cornerstones of the community. They constantly go above and beyond."
"They are very willing to help in any way they can. They're truly a blessing."
Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel said, "She is awesome. She knows so many families in Waupun and they trust her with their stories. She is a fantastic listener and she is very compassionate when dealing with people. For more than 20 years she has taken on the task of being our town mother. We are so fortunate to have her and all the love she brings to us. She’s also not one to ask for help so when she does you know it is needed. Her children are also wonderful citizens of Waupun and I give Terri all the credit for being a single mom."
She wasn't always so highly revered.
“I had known the Lord when I was 25 and backslid after that,” Respalje said. “Then I had an older child who started acting out and realized I needed to make a change. That year I made a New Year’s resolution to go back to the Lord.”
The Waupun Food Pantry began years earlier at City Hall. Recipients received food once or twice a year. They could call during the week and on a Saturday they would go in the back door and pick up a box with their name on it.
Eventually, the pantry, supported by a board of directors, moved to a small storefront at 12 S. Mill St. It functioned well but, as Respalje experienced it, it lacked the Christian touch. In 1999 Respalje remembers being shamed about having to use its services.
“It was winter and since my second husband (now deceased) was in construction we were struggling,” she said. “People were asking why I didn’t have a job. For me it wasn’t a choice. I was working but we just couldn’t make it. I didn’t like how they made me feel. Nobody should ever have to hear, ‘Why did you have so many children?’ That’s not the way it should be done.”
In response to that experience she started a small food pantry at her church.
“We took up a collection. I got a few things and we put signs all over the community,” Respalje said. “We started getting phone calls and I’d meet them at the church and give them food and support. Everybody was very positive about receiving encouragement and my efforts to help them feel good about themselves.”
About that time the Waupun Food Pantry lost its director. An interim director knew Respalje. She recommended her to the pantry board and made a call.
“I told her that I never envisioned myself in that kind of job,” Respalje said. “I said, 'I don’t think I’m smart enough.'”
Several calls later the interim director told Respalje that she believed the Lord was knocking on her door and that if she answered it her life would change forever.
“I really took that to heart and I said, ‘Okay I’ll do it,’” Respalje said. “That was the beginning, and it has completely changed my life. I could never have imagined the people I have met, the things I've done and the places I have been because of it.”
Last fall Terri Respalje's hard work was recognized when she was named the Humanitarian of the Year by the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce.
In an introduction for the honoree chamber Executive Director Casey DesPres said, “Terri and Waupun Food Pantry organization brings way more than a sense of well-being. She and her volunteers bring a sense of home, security, and belonging. Whether it is saying a quick prayer with a family that's struggling or heading out to pick up an unplanned shipment for the organization .... In her 20 years of service, she has always shown the true meaning of selflessness, grace and forgiveness."
She is also instrumental in operating the Community Table, where people of all backgrounds can gather for a free Friday lunch; and the Community Garden, where people can rent plots of land to grow their own flowers and produce.
The food pantry's goal has never been to be a sole source of support.
“We want to supplement whatever they already have,” Respalje said. “We aren’t a primary provider, but we did give them as much food as we can. At first it was hard to keep anything on the shelves. Then we asked each church to take a month and collect things for us. Now we’re part of the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which currently operates 15 food pantries in the region. That really helps stretch our dollars and helps in a lot of other ways as well.”
Through its affiliation with CWCAC the pantry has grown. Respalje has also helped CWCAC and area volunteers to establish food pantries in Hartford, Brandon and Fox Lake.
In Waupun monthly boxes are packed for patrons, rather than allowing them to make selections from the shelves. The Waupun pantry simply doesn’t have the space for that.
“We have people fill out a form telling us what they like and don’t like,” Respalje said. “We have volunteers come in and pack the boxes based on the information they provide.”
In the time of COVID-19, patrons pick up packed boxes outside, scheduled carefully to avoid back-ups or close contact. Frozen meat is particularly plentiful at this time, requiring fast pick-up and transportation home.
Clothes, household items and even furniture have been added to the mix, along with donations of toys and gifts during the holidays. A solution to the crowding was found when a tenant next door moved out.
“There were times when our space was so crowded we could barely walk,” Respalje said. “With the space next door we could finally breathe.”
Clients' needs depend largely on economic factors. A high of 70 families received help at one time, with 25 to 30 being more routine.
COVID 19 is having an impact in more ways than one.
“We are seeing more people, but the elderly people aren’t picking up,” Respalje said, “Most of our clients are on disability and are sick, so they don’t really want to come out. I will deliver and the city cab company will deliver, but I don’t think our seniors know that. It's a real challenge to let them know that we're here for them, despite the Safer at Home order."
Donations have been generous and include grocery cards. They allow Respalje to purchase items that are needed by specific clients. Support for farmers has been particularly noteworthy, with the local 4-H group donating $750 to purchase dairy products. One woman donated 25 gallons of milk that can be picked up at a local grocery store whenever they are needed.
Right now the pantry is in good shape, and prepared for whatever hardships the COVID 19 pandemic might present.
“We’re equipped. We have a little contact with others as possible and we disinfect everything. We’re ready,” Respalje said.
She added, “We rather be more busy than not, but we’ll keep busy, keep going, and make sure everybody is alright. We want to make sure that everybody has got what they need. We’ve been very blessed, and are eager to share those blessings with all the individuals and families who need them.”
