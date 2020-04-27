Waupun Food Pantry follows Christian values: Director, volunteers treat needy with respect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN – Waupun Food Pantry Director Terri Respalje has known hard times.

She has fought to raise four children while not receiving support for the first two. She has been lost in the world of drinking and drugs. She has been on the receiving end of charity and felt the shame of being unable to provide for her family.

That’s why she understands the plight of those in need, and that guides every aspect of how she and her volunteers treat them. That’s why many of them are her friends.

Testimonials are many, as seen on the Waupun Food Pantry Facebook page:

"Terri and the food pantry are cornerstones of the community. They constantly go above and beyond."

"They are very willing to help in any way they can. They're truly a blessing."