Waupun funding a good fit: Brooks dollars assist Waupun health

WAUPUN — It might be a case of serendipity, where a windfall finds a match with its original intentions.
That was proven Tuesday night as the Waupun City Council approved awarding $75,000 to Church Health Services (CHS), a charity dedicated to serving low income individuals and families throughout the area. Given the award CHS will establish a mental and other health clinic at Rock River Intermediate School.
The Brooks Fund was established in 1956 by the late William Brooks. Brooks has remained largely anonymous in city history, although the fund are clearly earmarked for helping residents to cover health care costs.
The fund had not been utilized since 2012 when the administering committee awarded $5,000. Committee members have not met since.
“There are many health care needs in the community, and I’m sure we can find a good use for them,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve at a recent meeting. “We think there’s a public project that this could benefit.”
On Tuesday, Church Health Services Executive Director Thea O’Connor and Waupun Area School District Wendi Dawson presented their plan. It involves constructing a health facility inside Rock River Intermediate School, with the primary purpose of creating a mental health space for children experiencing behavioral problems. CHS provides mental health services to schools in Beaver Dam and throughout the area.
“We’ve had this partnership in Waupun for the last three years,” said O’Connor. “One of the challenges that we have in providing those services, especially in the school sites, is finding a secure location to see those children.”
Dawson approached O’Connor last year with the idea, which has received support from school administration as well. The facility would provide outside access to an area that can be locked off from the school when services are being provided to the community. A Memorandum of Understanding is currently in place with the district. A building use agreement could be finalized some time in December.
The area is to include three dedicated mental health therapy rooms and three dedicated health care rooms. Access to services will not be limited to school children, but will also benefit low income members of the community.
“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said O’Connor. “Waupun area providers (vision and chiropractic among them) have expressed an interest in coming in and utilizing that space to serve the local low income people as well. So his is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members that are struggling with health care needs.
She said many Waupun citizens can’t find transportation to the free Beaver Dam health clinics – including mental, medical or dental.
“A lot of times they choose not to access those services because they can’t get there,” said O’Connor. “This will give us the opportunity to bring those services to Waupun, which will make a world of difference to the people here who need them.”
Dawson said five outside providers come into the building to provide counseling. Last year, a high of 80 students from all four district schools received such help.
“I hear about mental health concerns on a weekly basis, especially at the university level,” said City Attorney Dan Vande Zande. “I assume that students can’t learn in the k-12 system if they have issues that need to be addressed?”
“Absolutely,” responded Dawson. “We’re starting to see that sooner and sooner, even as early as four-year-old kindergarten. They’re physically acting out because they don’t have the communication skills yet to articulate what’s going on in their little brains. Once you get to the junior or senior high you’re seeing the coupling of substance abuse – drugs and alcohol – with mental illness. There is a lot going on with mental illness but I think this partnership will help diminish those needs.”
“There is mounting evidence in our police and emergency medical call volume as well,” said Schlieve, “so having more resources and support really is very important to the health of the overall community.”
“Absolutely, I couldn’t agree more,” said Chief of Police Scott Louden.
“Rock River has the highest volume of students receiving help and this dedicated space would provide access to all without having to fight for a room or a quiet corner to provide these services,” Dawson said. “We’re very excited to bring this to our building. Since they are generally not used evenings and weekends we believe this is a good fit — whether its parents’ groups, AODA services or other health care uses.”
Local dentistry clinics would be a first step and could be implemented some time in 2021.
“This is consistent with the intent of the funds, and we believe that these funds could reach much farther into the community than if we would use them to reimburse individuals for medical expenses on a case-by-case basis, given the limited amount of funds we have available,” said Schlieve. “In that way we increase the impact from 20 to 30 families to a lasting legacy effect. We’ll be touching lots of students and lots of families year after year.”
Total construction costs are estimated at $90,000. Fundraisers are expected to make up the difference, to furnish the space and to support ongoing operational costs.
The Brooks Fund appropriation is directed to construction work at Rock River Intermediate School, and to no other location. Dollars are held in a separate account and are not co-mingled with the school district’s budget. If the funds are not used for their designated purpose they must be returned to the city.
A total of $22,000 remains in the Brooks Fund, which Schlieve indicated could be added to the award. No change in the $75,000 amount was proposed, however.
“I’ve seen the great things that Church Health Services provides to low income families in Waupun, and I want to applaud you for the services that you provide,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “You also provide relief for our currently overburdened healthcare facilities in Waupun and I also want to thank you for that.”
Nickel suggested that a plaque be installed acknowledging the Brooks family for its contribution, and O’Connor indicated that would absolutely be done.
Approval was unanimous.
