Waupun funding a good fit: Brooks dollars assist Waupun health

“We’ve had this partnership in Waupun for the last three years,” said O’Connor. “One of the challenges that we have in providing those services, especially in the school sites, is finding a secure location to see those children.”

Dawson approached O’Connor last year with the idea, which has received support from school administration as well. The facility would provide outside access to an area that can be locked off from the school when services are being provided to the community. A Memorandum of Understanding is currently in place with the district. A building use agreement could be finalized some time in December.

The area is to include three dedicated mental health therapy rooms and three dedicated health care rooms. Access to services will not be limited to school children, but will also benefit low income members of the community.

“The health care rooms can be utilized by our doctors when they come in and do clinics for low income clients in the evening,” said O’Connor. “Waupun area providers (vision and chiropractic among them) have expressed an interest in coming in and utilizing that space to serve the local low income people as well. So his is a project that will benefit not just the kids, but also to provide access to health care for community members that are struggling with health care needs.