Waupun High School holds graduation

WAUPUN — Waupun Area High School held commencement exercises for the class of 2021 Sunday in the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Gymnasium.
The ceremony included a “Fanfare and Processional” performed by the WAHS Band Brass Quintet, “Don’t Stop Believin’” by WAHS Senior Band musicians, and “Glorious” sung by WAHS senior Select Choir members.
A welcome was provided by District Administrator Steven Hill. Delaney Stelsel served as host.
Nicholas Hicken presented “It’s Your Choice” as student speaker. In his speech he said, “First, our viewpoint towards our people is much more positive than our view of strangers or those outside of our bubble. Second, it’s a natural human tendency to want to be the best, and when someone or something prevents that from happening it sparks conflict. Finally, when we feel threatened the most common response is to get defensive and seek out vengeance. This is what leading psychologists have found to justify the meaning behind actions of mean people. However, this made me think rather hard, and it led me right back to my mother’s words, ‘Choose Kindness.’ It’s a choice. It’s not another rule to follow, or something that is constantly shoved in our faces, but simply a choice to make every day. We are not forced to be nice individuals but instead offered an opportunity to hold ourselves to the highest standard possible. After all, it’s the actions that are put forth behind the scenes that define who we are each and every day.”
WAHS math teacher Darcy Sporer was the faculty speaker and talked about cherishing memories.
The Class of 2021 was presented by WAHS Principal Erin Seidschlag, who spoke about overcoming setbacks with perseverance.
Diplomas were presented by school board members Jennie Patrykus and Lori Van Buren.
Hannah Scholten is the class valedictorian. Haley Huenink is the class salutatorian.
The class motto is a quotation from Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory of living is not in never falling but rising up every time we fall.”