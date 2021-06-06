Waupun High School holds graduation

Nicholas Hicken presented “It’s Your Choice” as student speaker. In his speech he said, “First, our viewpoint towards our people is much more positive than our view of strangers or those outside of our bubble. Second, it’s a natural human tendency to want to be the best, and when someone or something prevents that from happening it sparks conflict. Finally, when we feel threatened the most common response is to get defensive and seek out vengeance. This is what leading psychologists have found to justify the meaning behind actions of mean people. However, this made me think rather hard, and it led me right back to my mother’s words, ‘Choose Kindness.’ It’s a choice. It’s not another rule to follow, or something that is constantly shoved in our faces, but simply a choice to make every day. We are not forced to be nice individuals but instead offered an opportunity to hold ourselves to the highest standard possible. After all, it’s the actions that are put forth behind the scenes that define who we are each and every day.”