Waupun Historical Society marks museum‘s 50th year

Since then, the museum board realized that continued heating and maintenance of the former school would soon deplete its funds. Earlier this summer, the building and adjacent property were sold to the city of Waupun for the society’s purchase price of $20,000. The city has since requested proposals for demolition of the structure.

Former Waupun mayor and society member Kyle Clark became the society’s executive director about a year ago. The board then agreed that its top priorities were to clean out the clutter and to open the Carnegie Library as a public gathering space as well as a museum. In October of 2020 all of the Heritage Museum’s contents were packed up and moved into the Laird Museum gymnasium.

“Inside the Carnegie Library it had more of the appearance of an antique mall than a museum,” said Clark. “There was barely room enough to stand in any of the rooms. As part of our goal we wanted to open up the floor space as much as possible to allow people to move freely through the building.”

“We are rededicating our museum on its 50th anniversary, but we are rededicating more than just our location,” said Dickhut. “We are rededicating our group to our mission and the values we hold dear – to preserve the collective memory of our community for future generations for them to learn from and enjoy.”

