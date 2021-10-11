Waupun Historical Society marks museum‘s 50th year

WAUPUN — The Waupun Heritage Museum is proud of its age, and is eager to grow older.
That was evident Saturday as about 30 museum supporters and local citizens marked the museum’s 50th anniversary with snacks, refreshments, a rededication ceremony and an open house in the city’s historic home – the 1904 Carnegie Library at 22 S. Madison St.
Society President Zac Dickhut took on the role of master of ceremonies.
“On behalf of the entire team at the Waupun Historical Society, we welcome you to your museum,” Dickhut said to the crowd gathered outside the building. “It has now served the community as a home for local history for 50 years. Today the society’s most impressive and valued artifact is the building that it’s housed in.”
The city of Waupun leased the former library to the Waupun Historical Society, which had formed in 1956, on Oct. 5, 1971. The museum was given an extensive restoration over the past year, including a thorough sorting of a collection that had grown far beyond the building’s limited space. An answer, to that dilemma was the purchase of the former Waupun Christian Grade School at 520 McKinley St. in 2012. Over the past eight years a huge number of items had been accumulated and stored there. The property was dubbed the James C. Laird Museum of Local History to honor one of the historical society’s charter members and a long-time board leader.
Since then, the museum board realized that continued heating and maintenance of the former school would soon deplete its funds. Earlier this summer, the building and adjacent property were sold to the city of Waupun for the society’s purchase price of $20,000. The city has since requested proposals for demolition of the structure.
Former Waupun mayor and society member Kyle Clark became the society’s executive director about a year ago. The board then agreed that its top priorities were to clean out the clutter and to open the Carnegie Library as a public gathering space as well as a museum. In October of 2020 all of the Heritage Museum’s contents were packed up and moved into the Laird Museum gymnasium.
“Inside the Carnegie Library it had more of the appearance of an antique mall than a museum,” said Clark. “There was barely room enough to stand in any of the rooms. As part of our goal we wanted to open up the floor space as much as possible to allow people to move freely through the building.”
“We are rededicating our museum on its 50th anniversary, but we are rededicating more than just our location,” said Dickhut. “We are rededicating our group to our mission and the values we hold dear – to preserve the collective memory of our community for future generations for them to learn from and enjoy.”
Volunteers and city crews cleaned and repainted every surface. Crumbled plaster was repaired. Radiators were repainted. Electrical work and other maintenance was completed.
“It looks better than it has in decades,” Clark said.
Among the accumulation real treasures re-emerged.
“It’s amazing to see the things we discovered,” said Clark. “We’ve brought Waupun history out of the boxes, out of the filing cabinets and out of the corners for everyone to enjoy.”
Visitors on Saturday were impressed by how clean and open the space appears. A baby grand piano stands in one end of the space while around it are displays and artifacts among large open spaces. Display themes include schools, sculptures and the arts, native culture, early settlers and businesses. In the lower level is a military room, a board room, archive space and a rest room. Other areas accommodate reference materials, accession processing and storage.
Board secretary Tracy Nichols shared that sorting through the collections was not easy.
“Over the past year, we’ve had to make difficult decisions regarding our collections,” said Nichols. “We’ve carefully combed through our artifacts, and chosen each one because of its link to Waupun’s past. It is true we’ve had to let go of many things. Some were props. Some were duplicates. Some have been relocated to other museums as close as Oakfield and as far away as Ohio. The items we kept were chosen because they are unique and central to telling the stories of citizens, businesses and the heritage of Waupun.”
She acknowledge the many volunteers who have made the museum rededication and revitalization possible.
“Our greatest asset is our volunteers,” she said.
Aldermen Pete Kaczmarski and Rohn Bishop represented city government, taking the place of Mayor Julie Nickel, who is on vacation, and City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve, who is at home suffering from COVID 19.
“Don’t worry. She was vaccinated and is doing well,” said Bishop. “I’m sure she’d rather be here with you than being at home in quarantine.”