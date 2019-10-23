WAUPUN – Forest Mound Cemetery is grounded in history, and the Waupun Historical Society once again will dig in during its fourth annual Cemetery Walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ron Bishop Sr. is one of the organizers, and invites the public to learn about some of the city’s most illustrious citizens.
“We’ve had Clarence Shaler there, who was an inventor, sculptor and close friend of Henry Ford,” said Bishop. “We’ve had Mrs. Crawford, who was the grandmother of U.S. President Warren G. Harding. We’ve had Mrs. John Ackerman, who was the wife of Waupun’s first mayor and one of the city’s founding fathers. We’ve had W.W. Harris, the builder/operator of Harris Mill. We’ve had city founders Seymour and Lucy Wilcox. I dressed up one year as serial killer Ed Gein, and even though he is not buried here he did live in the prison for a number of years. People got a real kick out of that.”
Volunteer actors choose their characters and research their deeds or accomplishments. Those highlighted must be buried in the cemetery, although Gein — who is buried in Plainfield — was a notable exception.
As an added attraction, veteran volunteers share information about Military Hill, where those who were in the service are often interred.
Though it is a place of “eternal rest,” many of the deceased have moved around a bit. Some of the remains were relocated there from two earlier cemeteries. One burial place was too muddy for regular use and the other was displaced by the arrival of the railroad.
Those earlier locations are now known as West End and Wilcox parks.
Forest Mound Cemetery was organized in 1862 and the first burial took place there in 1863.
Each actor is given license to re-create the character, and to deliver information at the grave site. Presentations are less than 10 minutes each. Those who depict historical characters will capture them as they were in life. The tour is kid-friendly, designed to inform rather than frighten.
“We offer a pretty good time with some interesting information — which is our mission at the museum,” said Bishop. “We usually have between 80 and 100 people attending, and we always hope to exceed the number from the previous year. Come on out and discover some things about Waupun and its most fascinating people. You’ll be surprised by how much there is to learn.”
A $5 donation is requested for the tour, with funds to help preserve local history at the Waupun Heritage Museum, 22 S. Madison St.
