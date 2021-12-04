Waupun holiday parade rolling ahead: Safety procedures implemented to ensure safety

Prior to the parade on Friday, Wind & Unwined will have wine tasting and drink specials at 310 E. Main St. At the end of the parade Santa will be in the downtown green space to hear children’s wish lists, and a bag of treats (including special products from local vendors) will be distributed to each child. Bella Glo Beauty Studio is also offering open bowling from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. at Jud-son’s Bowling, 416 E Main St. There is a two game maximum per family. Drink specials will be available.

For the parade between 30 and 35 entries are anticipated. They will include many area clubs, organizations, schools and businesses.

“And it could grow between now and then,” said Miller. “In fact I think we’re going to have a better turnout than we’ve had in a lot of years.”

“Come on down and join us,” said Darnick. “It will be a lot of fun for everyone.”

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, attendees are urged to follow safety protocols including social distancing and mask wearing, as they see fit.

Additional officers and sheriff’s deputies will be posted along the parade route to insure that the recent tragedy at the Waukesha Holiday Parade is not repeated.