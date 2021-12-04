Waupun holiday parade rolling ahead: Safety procedures implemented to ensure safety

WAUPUN – A long-time holiday tradition will brighten the season when the annual holiday parade returns to downtown Waupun Dec. 10.
Line-up begins at 5:45 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parking lot (118 W. Main St.) and steps off at 6:30 p.m. Entries will travel east on Main Street and turn north on Fond du Lac Street. The parade ends at the corner of Fond du Lac and Franklin streets.
This year the Downtown Promotions Committee is pairing with My Property Shoppe volunteers Kelly Miller and Rachel Darnick to present the parade and other activities.
The theme for 2021 shop windows is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
“We started meeting at the end of August and decided to take on the project,” said Miller. “Neither of us had done it before, but it looked like we weren’t even going to have a parade because there wasn’t a lot of commitment to do it in 2020. I grew up in Waupun and can remember there always being a holiday parade. I have a five-year-old child myself and didn’t want to see the tradition go by the wayside, so we decided to take it on.”
Leading up to the big event Waupun Downtown Promotions has arranged several other activities as well. My Property Shoppe, 300 E. Main St., is hosting Santa’s reindeer as part of an open house Thursday. The deer will be there from 5 to 7 p.m.
Prior to the parade on Friday, Wind & Unwined will have wine tasting and drink specials at 310 E. Main St. At the end of the parade Santa will be in the downtown green space to hear children’s wish lists, and a bag of treats (including special products from local vendors) will be distributed to each child. Bella Glo Beauty Studio is also offering open bowling from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. at Jud-son’s Bowling, 416 E Main St. There is a two game maximum per family. Drink specials will be available.
For the parade between 30 and 35 entries are anticipated. They will include many area clubs, organizations, schools and businesses.
“And it could grow between now and then,” said Miller. “In fact I think we’re going to have a better turnout than we’ve had in a lot of years.”
“Come on down and join us,” said Darnick. “It will be a lot of fun for everyone.”
Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, attendees are urged to follow safety protocols including social distancing and mask wearing, as they see fit.
Additional officers and sheriff’s deputies will be posted along the parade route to insure that the recent tragedy at the Waukesha Holiday Parade is not repeated.
“We’re going to have some extra staffing on,” said Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden. “The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to us regarding staffing and we’ll have extra patrolling around the route. To add that element of safety that night we feel is important. We’re taking the threat seriously just like every other community, and showing our presence so everyone feels safe.”