Waupun, Horicon FFA groups host Ag Product Giveaways

Area FFA chapters and alumni groups, along with some generous donors, are leading an effort to support local farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Waupun FFA advisor Tari Costello said a huge market for the agricultural products of milk, cheese, pork, beef and more has been lost due to Wisconsin closing its schools, restaurants and large events such as conventions.
At the start of the state’s Safer at Home order, many area FFA chapters started developing plans for how to help.
"You have two choices when things get challenging, you can either sit and cry about it or you can dig your heels in and try to do something about it. That’s our philosophy,” said Costello. “When COVID-19 destroyed the markets for the agriculture industry, the Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni decided to do what we could and that was to remind people about the quality food that our farmers produce and make an effort to put these products directly into the hands of our local consumers.”
Every Friday for the past three weeks has been a Waupun FFA Ag Product Giveaway day.
It started with 1,200 gallons of milk being handed out in the Waupun Area School District on April 24, followed by the distribution of 2,000 pounds of cheese and sausage on May 1 and 2,000 pounds of mozzarella cheese on May 8. This Friday’s free product will again be 1,200 gallons of milk.
Many people have asked why the food is being given away for free.
According to Costello, the answer is simple, “If through generous donations, more products come off the shelves of stores, the supply chain can keep moving and get products directly into the hands of consumers.”
Aronson family of Waupun, Vita Plus and anonymous donors have helped get the program off the ground. Assistance has been provided by Eden Meat Market and Catering, Brandon Meats, LeRoy Meats, Carr Valley Cheese, the Rock Golf Club, Alto Community Center, Kwik Trip, Ren's Floral, Glamour Shop and Tractor Supply Co.
Distribution of milk will take place at three sites Friday, beginning at 10 a.m. The public can receive the products in a drive-thru fashion at either LeRoy Meats in Fox Lake, Tractor Supply in Waupun and Ren's Floral/Glamour Shop in Waupun.
Those interested in partnering with Waupun FFA for future giveaways can contact Costello at tcostello@waupun.k12.wi.us.
Alice Kern, FFA advisor in Horicon, said her group is excited to host its first giveaway on Friday, starting at 9 a.m. at the high school.
She said Central Ag Supply of Juneau and Baraboo contacted her about making a donation to the Horicon FFA chapter to promote its local farmers.
After speaking with Horicon FFA Alumni president Joe Condon and reaching out to Costello for advice, the organization set about planning a giveaway as a way to support the area’s agriculture industry.
The coronavirus pandemic created a sudden shift in consumer habits. Restaurants and schools are some of the largest customers for cheese and butter. When they closed the processors didn’t have anywhere to send those dairy products and were forced to dump milk out.
“The Condon family had to dump milk for a week straight. We don't just consume dairy products from the store, think of all the restaurants shut down who are now not using the food farmers produce,” said Kern. “Second, our local families could use the products due to unemployment or working fewer hours. Our goal is to get products purchased and handed out to our families who could use a little help.”
The Horicon FFA and FFA Alumni will be giving away 300 gallons of milk, 300 pounds of cheese and summer sausage at Horicon High School. The public should enter off of Gray Street and follow through to the bus/parent drop off area. Products will be handed out through a car window by volunteers wearing masks and gloves.
The giveaway is made possible through partnership with Central Ag Supply, LeRoy Meats of Horicon, Jana Mallon memorial, Weyauwega Star Dairy, Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, Kwik Trip and other community donors.
Kern said if donations come in they will be having future giveaways at a date yet to be determined.
Anyone interested in donating to future giveaway events can contact Kern at akern@horicon.k12.wi.us.
