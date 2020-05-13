Waupun, Horicon FFA groups host Ag Product Giveaways

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Area FFA chapters and alumni groups, along with some generous donors, are leading an effort to support local farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Waupun FFA advisor Tari Costello said a huge market for the agricultural products of milk, cheese, pork, beef and more has been lost due to Wisconsin closing its schools, restaurants and large events such as conventions.

At the start of the state’s Safer at Home order, many area FFA chapters started developing plans for how to help.

"You have two choices when things get challenging, you can either sit and cry about it or you can dig your heels in and try to do something about it. That’s our philosophy,” said Costello. “When COVID-19 destroyed the markets for the agriculture industry, the Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni decided to do what we could and that was to remind people about the quality food that our farmers produce and make an effort to put these products directly into the hands of our local consumers.”

Every Friday for the past three weeks has been a Waupun FFA Ag Product Giveaway day.