Waupun Hospital implements visitor restrictions

WAUPUN -- Waupun Memorial Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The following changes are now in place, including:

• Intensive Care Unit is allowing no visitors, unless in end-of-life care situations

• No visitors to hospital inpatients, unless in end-of-life situations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Only one primary support person in Women and Infants

• Only essential caregivers allowed to accompany patients in clinic

• Limited visitors in emergency department and none under 16 years of age

All visitors will be screened prior to admission and must be in good health (no signs of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat) and must be 16 years of age or older.

All these restrictions and limitations are in place until further notice.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.