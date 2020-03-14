You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waupun Hospital implements visitor restrictions
0 comments
alert top story

Waupun Hospital implements visitor restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN -- Waupun Memorial Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The following changes are now in place, including:

• Intensive Care Unit is allowing no visitors, unless in end-of-life care situations

• No visitors to hospital inpatients, unless in end-of-life situations

• Only one primary support person in Women and Infants

• Only essential caregivers allowed to accompany patients in clinic

• Limited visitors in emergency department and none under 16 years of age

All visitors will be screened prior to admission and must be in good health (no signs of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat) and must be 16 years of age or older.

All these restrictions and limitations are in place until further notice.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News