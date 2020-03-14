Waupun Hospital implements visitor restrictions

WAUPUN -- Waupun Memorial Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
The following changes are now in place, including:
• Intensive Care Unit is allowing no visitors, unless in end-of-life care situations
• No visitors to hospital inpatients, unless in end-of-life situations
• Only one primary support person in Women and Infants
• Only essential caregivers allowed to accompany patients in clinic
• Limited visitors in emergency department and none under 16 years of age
All visitors will be screened prior to admission and must be in good health (no signs of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat) and must be 16 years of age or older.
All these restrictions and limitations are in place until further notice.
